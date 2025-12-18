World Cup 2022 Group Stage Concludes with Drama

Sadly for them, it was all in vain as Australia produced a mammoth performance to beat Denmark and book their place in the last 16 instead. Although the Danes dominated possession, they could find no way through the Aussies who fought for every ball, chased down every tackle and simply would not give way.

The longer the game went on, the more haggard the Danes looked, enduring a nightmarish World Cup to rank with that of Wales. They had plenty of the ball and got forward regularly but were never really able to work Ryan in the Australian goal.

Within moments of Tunisian taking the lead over France and going second in the group, Australia had overtaken them. A brilliantly sprung counter-attack left Leckie bearing down on the Danish goal and after twisting and turning past two defenders, he speared his shot across Schmeichel and just inside the far post. From there, Denmark tried to find a way back into the game, and the two goals the needed, but there was never any conviction to their play and it was no surprise to see them beaten. It’s been a grim, surprisingly bloodless tournament for them.

Australia Face Argentina

For Australia though, it’s a first knockout stage in 16 years and a step towards wrestling the mantle of best ever Australian side from the Socceroos of 2006, which would be some achievement in Australian betting circles. It’s their misfortune that lying in wait on Saturday are the improving Argentines. For those of you who like your omens, when Australia reached the last 16 in 2006, they came up against Italy, losing 1-0. That Italian side went on to lift the trophy. Will Messi’s Argentina do the same? I might not bet on it just yet, but the odds are certainly shortening.