World Cup 2018 Round of 16 – Adios, Messi and Ronaldo

The grotesque, shambling, undead monster that modern day Dr Frankenstein, Jorge Sampaoli, somehow fashioned from some rather more appealing raw materials than his fictional predecessor ever had at his disposal, was finally put to rest in the first of the last 16 fixtures at World Cup 2018 by a rather more lively and coherent French side as the knockout phase got off to a spectacular start.

That Argentina had made it that far at all was through force of will rather than force of football. All their myriad failings were laid bare by a French side that demolished them. The beating was far more comprehensive than the final 4-3 scoreline suggests.

When they sit down to assess the game, that will be the disappointment for a French side. They looked outstanding in so many ways. The midfield of Kante, Matuidi and Pogba, rose to the occasion and showed why so many think so highly of them. They ran the show, didn’t give Argentina a kick, and were endlessly creative. Then up front, in their contrasting ways, Griezmann, Giroud, and the enthralling Mbappe were simply unstoppable.

Defensive questions surround France

How then, were France not already out of sight before Di Maria rifled one in from 30 yards to equalise for Argentina? And how did they somehow find themselves 2-1 down early in the second half?

They’ll be able to point to the way they then responded. How they tortured Argentina and, fully rampant, scored the best goals of the tournament. They turned the game around in a handful of minutes, and that was huge for self-belief. But conceding three goals to a side as dysfunctional as Argentina was problematic. You need to question your ability to see off a proper team.

Mbappe Threat

Certainly, as an attacking unit, they were fearsome. Griezmann’s ability to link play together was outstanding. Gironde offered a mobile and intelligent focal point. Mbappe made it clear that he was a Ballon d’Or winner in waiting. His electrifying pace and directness demanded the early penalty, which Griezmann dispatched supremely. His superb running off the ball and hunger to get into position allowed him to complete what was an exceptional move. His predatory instincts were also present in sniffing out a chance in the box. He produced a fine first touch and a decisive shot.

Add to that Pavard’s magnificent spinning, swerving strike from the right after Argentina had been opened up by Hernandez down the left, and you had a lethal-looking attack. But if you can’t keep the back door shut, history suggests you can’t win. There was work still to do on the training ground for Deschamps and his men.

Lionel Messi’s continuing (comparative) failure in the Argentina shirt represented a problem. The World Cup had at this point been usurped by the Champions League as the arbiter of greatness. Whatever happened over the last fortnight, Messi’s status as one of the all-time greats was assured. Would he return for a fifth crack at the World Cup four years hence? We all know the answer to that. But for now, his reputation rested on football played at FC Barcelona, none of it on his work at a World Cup.

Messi misses out on World Cup glory, for now

Except for George Best, that was a pretty much unique position. Brazil and Pelé really invented the modern version of the competition in 1958. Since then, the litany of the absolute giants – Pele, Bobby Charlton, Cruyff, Beckenbauer, Maradona, Zidane, and Brazilian Ronaldo – have been anointed at World Cups. The crowning glories of great careers. Others, such as Zico, have been denied access to the pantheon thanks to underwhelming World Cup performances.

Messi had, by those standards, been mediocre at the greatest show on earth. Cristiano Ronaldo was another failure in World Cup terms. But he had the consolation of winning the Euros to ease his disappointment. He had built his memorial by scoring goal after goal and winning game after game for his club in the Champions League. Messi would have to wait for his moment to shine on the world stage.