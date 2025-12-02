World Cup 2018 Diary 4 – England, Belgium cruise through

Kevin de Bruyne was starting to look like a realistic Ballon d’Or candidate for the way he played for Man City, and continued with Belgium in this tournament.

Tunisia had shown themselves as pretty ordinary fare against England, even though they took Gareth Southgate’s team to the final seconds. Belgium, de Bruyne in particular, exposed them as the kind of lesser lights they are. The Belgians played at little more than half pace for much of the game. They had the game on a string from the moment that Eden Hazard stroked in the opening penalty.

Lukako adds more goals

Romelu Lukaku helped himself to another brace before the break. Hazard got his second, and then Michy Batshuayi contrived to score. In truth, he had enough chances to go past Lukaku and Ronaldo in the Golden Boot race. A couple of defensive lapses helped Tunisia to gain some slight respectability. They lost 5-2 when it could have been double figures.

Belgium and England of the bigger nations, had really lucked out. Firstly, with the draw for the group that set them up with two no-hopers. Secondly, the order of the games meant both sides were able to ease their way to maximum points. Both should go into the knockout phase with great heart, whatever the outcome of their meeting in the final game.