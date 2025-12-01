World Cup 2018 Diary 3 – Peru and Egypt crash out

The Egyptians were eliminated when Saudi Arabia lost to Uruguay. It wasn’t a game that’ll live long in the memory. The Saudis took some comfort from the fact that they were not embarrassed again and only conceded the one goal. This was against an attack comprising Edison Cavani and Luis Suarez.

It never looked as if they were going to succumb to such a battering as they’d taken against Russia in the opening game. Equally, Uruguay weren’t the kind of team that cares much about those kinds of frills. They had a rock-solid central defensive pairing in Atletico Madrid’s Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez. They backed themselves to keep clean sheet after clean sheet in a fashion not unlike Portugal. Having said that, the Uruguayans were far better defensively.

Their rationale, again like Portugal, was that if you keep it tight and have a bit of world-class up front, they will make the difference. On this occasion, it was Suarez’s turn to poach. He was at the back post after Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais made an absolute hash of coming for a corner. Suarez poked in the loose ball after 23 minutes to celebrate his 100th cap in style. With that, the game was done. Good as Saudi Arabia were, they couldn’t really lay a glove on their opponents.

Saudi Arabia fall short

Saudi Arabia, like all too many “smaller” opponents, were victim of the footballing orthodoxy of the moment. The demand that every team should pass, pass, pass. That’s great if you’re Spain or Argentina and have players who can ultimately spot and play the killer ball.

Nobody can deny the effort, the work rate, the desire and the pride with which Saudi Arabia plays. However, if you’re a clearly inferior side, trying to play the big boys at their own game can only end in defeat. Because you can’t do it so well.

Mix it up, hit it long, ruffle a few feathers. Force the top side to defend for a bit for a change. Think of third round day in the FA Cup when the non-league side steams into the pros. They make it uncomfortable and, every now and again, it works.

But now, unless you play the game the way the pundits want you to play it, you are castigated. There are few coaches who are sufficiently thick-skinned to take the attacks and do it their way. As a result, the tyranny of possession is, thus far, giving us a lot of one-dimensional football and a lot of fairly predictable outcomes.