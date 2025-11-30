World Cup 2018 Diary 2 – Messi penalty miss, Germany upset

It’s a system with its pros and its cons, its supporters and its opponents. So it’s unlikely the events of this particular day will change hearts or minds in either direction. But as somebody who thinks the introduction of goal-line technology was an innovation far enough, the muddle and confusion that VAR creates was laid bare, delivering nothing that was promised.

In the opening game of the day, France were given a penalty some 15 or 20 seconds after the incident. The referee stopped play to consult on the decision with the ball now well into France’s territory after Australia had cleared. That in itself was bizarre, for what if the Aussies had broken quickly and got themselves in on the French goal? Do you stop it then? Do you wait to see if the Aussies score?

If they do, do you potentially chalk off their goal and give France a penalty? And do you do that when the game’s between England and Russia? And if you do, can you build a new prison in time to put everybody in after the riot’s finished?

VAR was supposed to be used only in correcting clear and obvious errors. Was that the case there? Was it really a blatant penalty? No, though Antoine Griezmann’s finish brooked no argument, a perfectly taken spot kick.

Australia unconvincing

Australia, on the other hand, always looked to be holding on. Despite having 45% of possession, they only managed six shots. Much of that is down to an Australian side that lacked ambition. They were gifted an equaliser by Umtiti’s comical decision to punch the ball as it sailed into the box. Mile Jedinak scored the penalty, but beyond that, they rarely convinced.

France also probed without conviction. Manager Didier Deschamps may have to dispense with his desire to field Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, and Ousmane Dembele and instead recall Olivier Giroud as a focal point around whom Griezmann can dance. Had Paul Pogba not started and finished a decisive move to win the game ten minutes from time, Deschamps would have had some stinging criticism to deal with.