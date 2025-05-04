Will Brian White Leave Vancouver Whitecaps?

However, the New Jersey native has appeared uneasy when the Vancouver fans have booed the US national anthem before MLS games. Tensions remain high between the US and Canada amid President Donald Trump’s trade war. Could the situation ultimately derail Vancouver’s MLS Cup challenge?

Showing Respect for the Flag

Canadians began booing the Star Spangled Banner before NBA, NHL and MLS games earlier this year. That signalled the depth of their anger at steep tariffs issued by President Trump.

Many Americans play for teams like Vancouver Whitecaps and Toronto FC, leaving them in an awkward situation. White was diplomatic when discussing the situation. “I would like to say thank you to the fans that cheered and clapped the anthem at the end and showed respect for the flag. Obviously, there’s issues. It’s not my business and I’ll leave it at that.”

Setting Records in Vancouver

White hasn’t allowed the situation to impact his performances on the pitch. White is Vancouver’s top scorer this season, according to soccer stats site last5games.com, and he has fired them to the top of the table.

The records came tumbling down in April. White’s finest display came against Austin FC, when he scored four goals. No player had ever previously scored four times in a single game in club history.

He became the first Whitecaps player to be named MLS Player of the Month since Octavio Rivero in 2015. That cemented his status as the club’s prize asset.

The talented striker was also on target in Vancouver’s emphatic victory over Inter Miami in the Concacaf Champions League semifinals. He scored in both legs, helping his team wrap up a 5-1 aggregate win against the Herons.

Inter Miami boast a star-studded attack, led by Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, but White outshone them in both legs.

Will An American Team Lodge an Opportunistic Bid?

The Whitecaps will clearly do their best to keep White happy as they challenge for the Concacaf Champions Cup, the MLS Cup and the Supporters’ Shield this season. However, he could potentially be lured away from Vancouver if an American club lodges a bid for his services.

After all, tensions between the US and Canada show no real signs of easing. Anti-American sentiment remains high in Canada, as President Trump is not backing down in his bid to turn the country into the 51st state.

Athletes like White are caught up in the middle of this geopolitical situation, and some of them could look for an escape route. He has been at the club since the summer of 2021, and he seems settled in Vancouver, having extended his contract in February. However, repeated booing of the US national anthem may unsettle White, so it will be interesting to see if an American MLS team, or perhaps even a European team, makes an opportunistic bid for him.