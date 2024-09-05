Is Wilfried Nancy Destined to Manage in the Premier League?

The Frenchman may not have enjoyed a notable playing career, yet his ability to get the best out of his players and surround himself with positive personalities is outstanding. He is rarely seen barking instructions from the sidelines or lambasting his players for making mistakes. Instead, he creates a clear and defined strategy and as a result, his teams can dictate the tempo of the match whilst quickening or slowing the pace accordingly.

Although it may be unfair to describe the Crew as an ‘average’ MLS side, Nancy has undoubtedly succeeded in elevating them and taking them to the next level. His teams are often slick in attack, and he helps to ensure that every single player in the XI performs their function to the nth degree. Nancy is able to foster tremendous team spirit and togetherness, and he regularly praises the collective effort of his players. He is a coach who wants his players to work within a clear structure, yet the players also have the freedom to express themselves within that system.

His impact at Montreal CF was sensational and although he accrued a slightly lower PPG during his time at Stade Saputo, he managed to guide the Canadians to second spot in the Eastern Conference despite working with a relatively modest budget. It was the first time in six seasons that the unfancied outfit had managed to reach the end-of-season play-offs and they were the only Canadian team to make it through to post-season.

Alistair Johnston is one of a handful of players who have excelled under Nancy’s tutelage. The 25-year-old, now at Celtic, credits the Frenchman with improving his understanding of the game, and enabling him to find his rhythm.

Nancy believes that his lack of success on the pitch is one of the major reasons for his success on the sidelines. The acknowledgement that his playing career was unlikely to amount to anything notable enabled him to hone his coaching style and prepare for the next stage of his career.

He also cites his early years as having a major influence on his interpersonal skills and shaping how he deals with the different personalities within his squad. During his father’s stint in the French Navy, he was able to travel to different ports around the world and was exposed to an incredible amount of diversity. As a result, he can empathise and respect everybody that he comes into contact with. This gives him an edge over many of his managerial peers in Major League Soccer.

Could Wilfried Nancy Cope with the Pressures of the Premier League?

This outstanding coach is undoubtedly destined for bigger and better things. Nancy may opt to return to his homeland at some stage and take up a position in Ligue 1, yet he may also fancy a crack at the English topflight.

Former MLS coaches haven’t enjoyed much success in the Premier League with Bob Bradley and Jesse Marsch both struggling to acclimatise to the rigours of the division. Former DC United coach Wayne Rooney returned to the UK and has subsequently struggled in the second tier, so Nancy would need to buck the trend to succeed in the EPL.

Regardless, the Crew’s coach does things differently and his passion and ambition should enable him to succeed at any level. His understanding of the game coupled with his man-management skills are highly transferable and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see his name slowly creep onto the radar of European clubs soon.