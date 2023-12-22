Why this season’s Premier League is so exciting

The Premier League is one of the world’s best leagues, if not the best. It is widely described by football fans from around the globe as being so, with various reasons often being given.
The league continues to attract some of the world’s best players, with many having dreamed about being able to play in England’s top tier. Their arrival helps the product improve, as better-quality players can produce better performances, thus making the standard of football being played and witnessed subsequently more entertaining.
Some clubs in the league have also become world-renowned because of their status, with some having been European champions, while others are considered iconic or famous for other reasons. Naturally, this has led to the league becoming a hotbed for those who enjoy football wagering, as they can bet with our bonus code for bet365 and take advantage of the special promotions that have been made available with it.
However, while the competition has always been very popular with football fans globally, this year’s edition of the Premier League has been even more exciting than usual.
More teams competing at the top
In recent years, the league has often been a two-horse race, with a third sometimes joining in. This year, though, looks likely to be more competitive, thus making it a little more interesting than usual.
At the halfway point, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and even Aston Villa are all vying for the top spot. Although the team that is top at Christmas is usually the eventual winner as has been seen in ten of the last 14 seasons, this year’s race appears to be even closer than ever.
The Villains have been the biggest surprise package as Unai Emery has turned Villa Park into a fortress. At the same time, he has made his squad of players extremely hard to beat when on the road, too. There are questions about whether they will be able to last the distance and continue to compete, but most will remember Leicester City’s exploits in the 2015/16 season and may feel a new story is being written.
Is it still Man City’s to win?
They might be behind Liverpool, Arsenal, and Villa in the pecking order at the moment, but you can never count Pep Guardiola’s side. The Cityzens have yet to hit the maximum gear and will get players back like Kevin De Bruyne, who they have sorely missed. Once they do, it would likely only be a matter of time before they get back to consistent winning.
The published material expresses the position of the author, which may not coincide with the opinion of the editor.