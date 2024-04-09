Where to Stream Major League Soccer 2024

1 MLS Season Pass

MLS Season Pass is available on Apple TV, FS1, and Fox Deportes. It is a great choice for watching all MLS games this 2024. With this service, you get access to every match, making it easy to follow your favorite teams. You can watch on any compatible device and the interface is simple to use. Plus, you’ll also get extra content like player interviews and behind-the-scenes footage that you can watch at your convenience.

2 fuboTV

fuboTV is one of the biggest sports-dedicated streaming platforms, and you can also stream Major Soccer League games on this platform at no additional cost. It’s also a no-contract service so you don’t need to worry about 12-month or 24-month contracts that will tie you to a service you don’t need all year long. But of course, you will still need a fast and stable internet connection like the internet plans MetroNet offers.

3 Sling TV

Sling TV only offers two plans: Sling Blue and Sling Orange. Both plans offer sports channels like ESPN, TNT, FS1, NFL Network, and many more, so if you want to have the best of both worlds, it’s best to get the Sling Orange + Blue. Usually, you can get this at a more affordable price than subscribing to each plan differently. It’s like a package deal that offers a discount. Sling TV is also an online streaming platform, so again, a stable internet connection is required. If you think your current internet provider isn’t up to the task, it might be time to look into better wireless providers.

4 ESPN+

This list wouldn’t be complete without ESPN (a.k.a the sports fans’ entertainment paradise), and ESPN+ is the go-to destination for streaming MLS games in 2024. With ESPN+, you not only get access to a wide range of live sports events, including MLS matches, but also exclusive content, original series, and on-demand programming.

5 Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is a newer streaming option but it’s also being recognized as a hub for sports fans who want to stream live games, including Major League Soccer matches in 2024. And it’s not limited to MLS. You can also stream Premier League matches and other sports league games. On top of that, you will be able to access Hulu’s on-demand library where you cam watch movies and TV series whenever you want to.

Final Thoughts

The league has already started, but you’re not yet late. If you’ve been struggling on where to watch the upcoming MSL games, do consider these streaming platforms. Most of them are affordable and accessible no matter where you are in the US. In most cases, all you need to have is a reliable internet connection and you’ll be able to stream any game you’d want to watch. Let’s have fun this season!