What to Expect from Croupiers at New Live Casinos

A croupier at a live dealer casino has many roles, but the number one role is to present the action professionally to you. They are the same as land-based casino croupiers, except you never get to be physically present with them in the same room.

Live dealer croupiers in today’s traditional table and card games release the roulette ball around the roulette wheel, deal the cards, release the dice, change the decks of cards from the shoe, release the bingo/lottery balls, and so much more.

In the live dealer game shows, they have even more roles and play the part of television game show hosts. They are often outgoing, friendly, cheerful, and quirky and are there to heighten the experience for the player and make their time more thrilling and memorable.

In other words, live dealer croupiers do more than just deal cards and the other basic roles of a croupier. You can see and hear the dealers as they chat in real-time, plus you can even communicate with them by sending a text message via the chat feature.

Other players can also see the messages you have posted. However, the dealers cannot ever see or hear you. They can only read your messages and may occasionally talk to you and reply to your messages.

To avoid disappointment when playing live dealer games from your smartphone or tablet device, make sure your preferred device has plenty of battery life and a decent Wi-Fi connection.

Which online casinos have the best live dealer games?

Live dealer games are only ever available to play in the real money mode and to play them, you must be at least the minimum legal age in your country to gamble at licensed online casinos. It’s usually just 18, but you may have to be 19 or 21 in some countries to play at live dealer casinos.

These world-class casino sites have excellent website/account security and use SSL (Secure Socket Layer) encryption software to keep your personal information, preferred baking method details, and money out of the reach of cybercriminals 24/7.

Before signing up to an online casino to play live dealer games like MONOPOLY Live from Evolution Gaming, Live Sweet Bonanza Candyland from Pragmatic Play, or The Money Drop Live from Playtech, take a few minutes to read through several online casino reviews to find out which site might be a better fit for you.

Conclusion

Live dealer games are the next best thing in online casino gaming. To ensure you have a safe and enjoyable time each time you play live dealer games, you must always remember to start with a budget and stay within that budget.

Many safer gambling tools are available to players these days, which can help you stay in much better control of your spending. Always remember to gamble responsibly and never gamble to make a living. It’s not a job and should never be treated as one.

Finally, take regular session breaks when playing, and if you win big, don’t spend it all again on those same games. Perhaps withdraw half or more of your total winnings, log out, and try again another day.