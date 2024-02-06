What happens next for Liverpool?

Heading into the season amidst the middle of an important rebuild, many of the game’s best pundits didn’t consider Liverpool as title contenders. Fast forward six months and Liverpool find themselves firmly in the hunt for title glory.

However, there are plenty of other things that Liverpool fans can get excited about. Not only could Klopp get his hands on another Premier League trophy, but the Reds are already in the Carabou Cup final, have progressed into the fifth round of the FA Cup and are in the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Klopp will leave Liverpool with a rich legacy of trophies. However, they are in an exceptionally strong position to add a few more. Klopp won’t want to let the momentum slip and let this golden opportunity pass him by.

Decide who can replace Klopp

Following Klopp certainly won’t be an easy feat, but over the last few days an exciting shortlist of potential replacements has emerged.

At the head of the betting is former Liverpool great, Xabi Alonso.

Alonso is currently in his second full season in charge of German club Bayer Leverkusen but is one of the most sought after young coaches in the game.

He has led his young Leverkusen side to the top of the Bundesliga and has had them playing some terrific football in the process.

Alonso is still warmly regarded on Merseyside and will be forever linked to the club thanks to his role in their 2005 Champions League success. All signs point towards a summer return.

The job appears to be Alonso’s to lose, but if he doesn’t fancy the role there are a few options within the Premier League who look worth considering.

Roberto De Zerbi has won plaudits for how he has managed Brighton. Praised for his style and fearlessness when it comes to playing younger players, De Zerbi looks destined for the top and wouldn’t be intimidated by having to fill the Germans shoes.

Klopp has a special ability to harmonize a football club and one other manager that seems to be able to deliver that crucial trait is Ange Postecoglou.

Having been in charge at Spurs for just six months, the Australian has had a galvanising effect on the club and has Spurs playing an attractive and exciting brand of football. He has shown that he can unify the fans and players in a similar way to Klopp, but his contract situation may make it hard to prize him away from Tottenham.

Make key decisions on players

Whether Klopp was going to stay beyond this season or not, the Liverpool hierarchy had some major decisions to make on several key players.

Virgil Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah are all in the last 18 months of their contracts and the club will need to decide on their next moves.

Moving towards the latter part of their careers, Van Dijk and Salah have been integral to Liverpool’s success but both might be eyeing up one last payday.

Salah is a key target for the lavish Saudi Pro League and reportedly came close to joining last summer. With the ability to earn tens of millions, Salah and Liverpool may find the move difficult to turn down this time around.

At 32, Van Dijk has already publicly commented on the Klopp situation, stating that he doesn’t know where his future will lie. A man-mountain of a defender, his recent comments were the first signs that his storied Liverpool career could be coming to an end.

Of the three, Trent Alexander-Arnold looks the most likely to stay. Still only 25, Alexander-Arnold is Liverpool through and through and looks a future captain in the making.

However, with nothing left to prove, Alexander-Arnold has won it all under Klopp and could now seek out a fresh opportunity now that the man who gave him his debut is departing. On paper a deal looks easy to do, but whether he will sign on the dotted line is worth keeping an eye on.