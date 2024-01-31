What Happened to Hallmark Casino? 

Founded in 2006, Hallmark Casino is one of the modern crypto-friendly online casinos in the industry that is no longer operating due to reportedly technical issues. The operating team expects them to be resolved soon. Until then, players from the United States and other supported countries can play at Hallmark Casino’s partner website, Kats Casino. But let us review its key features and bonus codes to make sure it is worth your time and money.
All You Need To Know About Hallmark & its Partner Casino
Kats Casino Review: Is It Legit?
Kats Casino is currently operating without a license. Hence, our casino experts do not recommend signing up and playing at this real money online casino as there are trusted options, like Betonline, Wild Casino, Super Slots, and others to choose from. Check out our review section to find the industry’s best and most trusted online casinos.
Besides licensure and safety concerns, Hallmark’s partner website offers a library of games focused mainly on slots with the addition of a couple of table games, Keno, Scratch Cards, Video Poker, and Bingo. Most slot titles are powered by Real Time Gaming, one of the industry’s leading software providers, guaranteeing an enticing gaming quality.
The good news is that Kats Casino customer support is responsive 24/7 through email, live chat, and telephone. Still, the live chat option is the best and fastest option to get your questions answered. On top of the mentioned options, there is a FAQ page where you are highly expected to find the answers to your queries.
Kats Casino Bonuses & Promotions
Kats Casino is operating without a license and we do not recommend it. Still, you can take advantage of the following bonuses if you decide to sign up with this online casino. A little heads up, terms and conditions are unfair compared to the well-known and trusted brands in the industry.
1. Welcome Free Chips
Kats Casino offers a $120 No Deposit Welcome Bonus (NDB) to newcomers. You can sign up, claim the bonus using the WELCOME120 bonus code, and start testing the environment. But make sure to read the Terms and Conditions carefully. Also, remember that Roulette, Craps, Pai Gow Poker, and Baccarat are excluded games, which means you cannot wager this NDB in these games. Here are key points to consider about Kats Casino No Deposit Bonuses:
- There is a Max withdrawal limit of $100 unless otherwise stated by the cashier.
- Playthrough is 20x and 50x for allowed Video Poker titles and table games.
- You are not allowed to redeem consecutive multiple free bonuses. A real money deposit is required before you can redeem a second NDB.
- Once you meet the wagering requirement and are eligible to withdraw, any amount over the maximum withdrawal limit will be deducted from your balance. You cannot withdraw more than the maximum limit.
2. Crypto Bonus: Ticket to Norwegian Cruise Line Vacation
Crypto depositors will automatically be entered into the promotion. Note that only real money crypto deposits and deposit bonuses will be counted toward the playthrough. It is important to note that all other bonuses and credits will not be counted.
Starting August 4, 2023, players compete for the ultimate vacation ticket. At the end of the campaign, on November 30, 2023, the player with the highest total wagering size will win the ticket to Norwegian Cruise Line vacation.
Depending on your minimum deposit, you can claim one of the following crypto welcome bonuses and try your luck to get the ultimate Cruise vacation ticket. Make sure to read the terms and conditions carefully as general and specific T&Cs are applied.
Minimum Deposit
Bonus
Bonus Code
$20
350% Deposit Bonus + 30 Free Spins
CRUISE350
$50
425% DEPOSIT BONUS + 50 FREE Spins
CRUISE425
$75
500% Deposit Bonus + 100 Free Spins
CRUISE500
3. $50 Monthly Appreciation Chip
New players who make at least one deposit during the calendar month will be eligible to receive free chips. Those who make more deposits can receive more chips. But here is the thing, free chips are subject to 20x playthrough and 50x for Video Poker and allowed Table Games. Withdrawals are limited to 2x the amount of free chips.
4. Sing Up Deposit Bonus
You could get a 250% bonus up to $1,000 on your first valid credit card deposit at Kats Casino. Make a deposit of $30 or more and enter the bonus code WIN250 at the cashier. The bonus will be credited to your account immediately. Bonus funds must be wagered 20 times before any winnings can be withdrawn. Remember, Terms and conditions apply. So, make sure to carefully read T&Cs before making a deposit.
In addition to the listed bonuses, Kats Casino offers different promotions to attract new players and keep the existing ones. But take it from our bonus experts, the size of promotions and their relatively unfair T&Cs should make you think twice before making a deposit and claiming a bonus at Kats Casino. Still, you can take advantage of their No Deposit Bonuses to try out some titles without risking your own money.
Hallmark Casino Partner Website: Should I Sign Up with Kats Casino?
If you ask our experts, they say no, you better not risk your money on this online casino. Why? First, because this website is currently operating without a license. Second, the bonuses T&Cs are unfair and unrealistic. Third, Banking information, fees, and general Terms and conditions are not clearly stated and outlined on the website. Last but not least, there are solid, trusted, legit, and licensed online casinos for US and international players where you can safely and easily deposit, claim a rewarding bonus, enjoy your time, and win big. So, why bother with all the hassle?
Wrap Up
Hallmark Casino had been operating under a Curacao license until recently when they stopped working due to some technical issues. When you visit their website, they will redirect you to their partner website, Kats Casino which operates without a valid license. After a thorough review, our experts are confident that this website cannot be recommended. Still, if you decide to take the risk, make sure to first play with a No Deposit bonus, try some games, and when you are confident enough in their services, make a deposit.
Hallmark Casino Bonuses FAQs
- Does Hallmark Casino Still Operate?
No. Hallmark Casino is currently closed and nobody knows whether it come back to the market or not.
- What Is The Alternative To Hallmark Casino?
Betonline, Wild Casino, Super Slots, and FanDuel are the best and most trusted online casinos where you can play with confidence and ease.
- Are Hallmark and Kats Casino The Same?
According to the Hallmark Casino website, Kats Casino is their partner website. Still, Kats Casino does not operate under a legitimate license.
- Should I Play At Kats Casino?
Our pro suggestion is to avoid playing at this online casino due to security and license concerns.
