What Happened to Hallmark Casino? 

3. $50 Monthly Appreciation Chip

New players who make at least one deposit during the calendar month will be eligible to receive free chips. Those who make more deposits can receive more chips. But here is the thing, free chips are subject to 20x playthrough and 50x for Video Poker and allowed Table Games. Withdrawals are limited to 2x the amount of free chips.

4. Sing Up Deposit Bonus

You could get a 250% bonus up to $1,000 on your first valid credit card deposit at Kats Casino. Make a deposit of $30 or more and enter the bonus code WIN250 at the cashier. The bonus will be credited to your account immediately. Bonus funds must be wagered 20 times before any winnings can be withdrawn. Remember, Terms and conditions apply. So, make sure to carefully read T&Cs before making a deposit.

In addition to the listed bonuses, Kats Casino offers different promotions to attract new players and keep the existing ones. But take it from our bonus experts, the size of promotions and their relatively unfair T&Cs should make you think twice before making a deposit and claiming a bonus at Kats Casino. Still, you can take advantage of their No Deposit Bonuses to try out some titles without risking your own money.

Hallmark Casino Partner Website: Should I Sign Up with Kats Casino?

If you ask our experts, they say no, you better not risk your money on this online casino. Why? First, because this website is currently operating without a license. Second, the bonuses T&Cs are unfair and unrealistic. Third, Banking information, fees, and general Terms and conditions are not clearly stated and outlined on the website. Last but not least, there are solid, trusted, legit, and licensed online casinos for US and international players where you can safely and easily deposit, claim a rewarding bonus, enjoy your time, and win big. So, why bother with all the hassle?

Wrap Up

Hallmark Casino had been operating under a Curacao license until recently when they stopped working due to some technical issues. When you visit their website, they will redirect you to their partner website, Kats Casino which operates without a valid license. After a thorough review, our experts are confident that this website cannot be recommended. Still, if you decide to take the risk, make sure to first play with a No Deposit bonus, try some games, and when you are confident enough in their services, make a deposit.

Hallmark Casino Bonuses FAQs

Does Hallmark Casino Still Operate?

No. Hallmark Casino is currently closed and nobody knows whether it come back to the market or not.

What Is The Alternative To Hallmark Casino?

Betonline, Wild Casino, Super Slots, and FanDuel are the best and most trusted online casinos where you can play with confidence and ease.

Are Hallmark and Kats Casino The Same?

According to the Hallmark Casino website, Kats Casino is their partner website. Still, Kats Casino does not operate under a legitimate license.

Should I Play At Kats Casino?

Our pro suggestion is to avoid playing at this online casino due to security and license concerns.