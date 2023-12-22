What Are The Most Popular Themed RTG Titles

What Games Does Real Time Gaming Offer?

Our team’s specialists can safely call RTG one of the first companies to produce gambling software for online casinos. We were attracted by the brand’s video slots, where developers try to create games that are as different as possible. But with the development of the global industry for the release of top games, pokies RTG are unlikely to compete with innovative video slots.

Most of the brand’s games are designed for experienced players who value spectacular graphics and the gameplay itself. Our experts are convinced that the Real Series series is the most attractive, where the main advantage is the bonus options for improving winning conditions. Also, note that the provider produces progressive pokies that are ready at any time to bring impressive profits in a random order.

Best Themed Pokies RTG

Once you’ve learned about the company’s history and games, our experts are ready to talk about the brand’s best games. Immediately after registration and Woo casino login, we encountered the following entertainment:

Gemtopia

Based on practical research, the slot is designed with a gem theme. But it allows players to collect simple and unique symbols with the option of replacing other symbols, except for free spins. Scatter in pokie multiplies the player’s bet and allows you to earn more. There are no other bonus features in this game.

Cash Bandits 2

In our opinion, this series of the same name pokie is the most popular among Australian gamblers. The game takes you back to the days of active bank robberies, where you need to crack codes and get winnings. Police icons, wanted criminal posters, alarms, cashiers, and other symbols appear on the pokie reels.

Cai Bling

The story of a lucky cat bringing money and prosperity is revealed on 5 reels with three rows of symbols. In this game, the experts of our site had to collect images of good luck talismans from the 17th century, trying to hit the maximum jackpot of x5,000 of the bet. The game features regular symbols and a wild symbol that replaces other symbols. The online pokie is equipped with 4 jackpots and can bring 12 free spins with the chance of hitting a big win in a highly volatile slot.

Achilles

The themed pokie takes you back to the era of Achilles, who tells his story on 5 reels with 20 paylines. The success of his campaign will bring players x10,000 of the bet. Returning to the theme of the Trojan War, you will be able to get acquainted with weapons and warriors, as well as collect a combination of common and unique symbols. Pokie scatters will bring additional multipliers and trigger free spins.

Emperor Panda

Asian themes are often seen in RTG slots. In this gaming pokie, pandas are waiting for you, and you just want to pick them up and cuddle them in your arms. In addition to their cute appearance, pandas will bring you enough winnings because the game has free spins and a maximum jackpot of x800 of the bet level. Experts on our site note that emerald symbols in the slot can bring you the jackpot.