West Ham Supporters Clubs In The USA

West Ham United have a relationship with the United States that stretches back to the 1960s. They became the first team ever to play a soccer match indoors when they played Real Madrid at the Houston Astrodome in 1967. The East London club also took on Pele’s Santos at Randall’s Island in New York in 1970. Since then, many ex-Hammers have moved to the States to ply their trade including World Cup winners Geoff Hurst and Bobby Moore, as well as Harry Redknapp, Frank Lampard and Robbie Keane, amongst others.
Now, with the English Premier League proving to be more popular than ever on this side of the pond, there are West Ham supporters groups springing up all over the country. This page will guide you through all of the places to watch the Hammers and connect with fellow supporters in the USA.
Please let us know of any West Ham supporters clubs or West Ham bars in the USA if they are not listed here.
West Ham Supporters Club in Arizona
Copper City Irons
A small but hard-core group of West Ham Supporters, the Copper City Irons can be found on matchdays at Yucca Tap Room in Tempe, or any other time on social media.
West Ham bar in Phoenix – Yucca Tap Room
West Ham Supporters Clubs in California
Fresno Irons
The Fresno Irons claim to be the loudest and most fun supporters group in the Central Valley. You can catch up with them on social media for information on game meet ups.
LA Hammers
Not to be confused with The Hollywood Hammers (or are they?) LA Hammers are based at the Los Angeles Soccer Club in North Hollywood – open for all early Hammers games, but check the club’s highly informative Facebook page first.