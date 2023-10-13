West Ham Supporters Clubs In The USA

West Ham United have a relationship with the United States that stretches back to the 1960s. They became the first team ever to play a soccer match indoors when they played Real Madrid at the Houston Astrodome in 1967. The East London club also took on Pele’s Santos at Randall’s Island in New York in 1970. Since then, many ex-Hammers have moved to the States to ply their trade including World Cup winners Geoff Hurst and Bobby Moore, as well as Harry Redknapp, Frank Lampard and Robbie Keane, amongst others.