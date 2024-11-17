Washington Spirit Downs Gotham FC In DC

In its final game of the season, NJ/NY Gotham FC lost to the Washington Spirit in penalties in the semifinals of the 2024 NWSL Playoffs.
Washington Spirit 1 Gotham FC 1 (Spirit win on pens)
In just the first minute of the match, Gotham FC forward Esther was able to fire a shot from distance. The shot ricocheted off the crossbar and out of bounds.
Gotham FC had its next opportunity on goal in the eighth minute. After some combination play from Jess Carter and Yazmeen Ryan down the sideline, Carter served a cross into the box. Forward Ella Stevens got on the end of it, but she headed it just wide.
Gotham FC goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger was called upon in the ninth minute. The Spirit fired off a shot that Beger initially deflected. Then, the Spirit fired off another shot from the rebound, in which Berger saved again.
Neither team could break through and the first half closed scoreless.
Gotham FC finally broke through with a goal from Esther in the 56th minute. After some possession, midfielder Rose Lavelle slipped a ball through to Ryan. The forward cut the ball back and lofted the ball into the box, where Esther redirected the ball back to the front post off of her back foot.
In the 78th minute, Berger would deny Washington again. The goalkeeper made a quick kick-save to keep the opposition scoreless.
However, Washington found the equalizer in stoppage time to send the game into extra time.
Gotham FC continued to push forward and create chances during extra time, but could not convert. The two teams faced off in penalty kicks, in which Washington would win the game.
Gotham FC Line Up
Ann-Katrin Berger, Mandy Freeman (Bruninha 65’), Tierna Davidson, Emily Sonnett, Jess Carter (Jenna Nighswonger 45’), Nealy Martin, Ella Stevens (Lynn Williams 72’), Delanie Sheehan (McCall Zerboni 82’), Rose Lavelle (Cece Kizer 90’), Yazmeen Ryan (Jéssica Silva 90’), Esther
Washington Spirit Line Up
Aubrey Kingsbury, Casey Krueger, Esme Morgan (Annaïg Bute 105’), Tara McKeown, Paige Metayer (Gabrielle Carle 67’), Hal Hershfelt, Rosemonde Kouassi (Brittany Ratcliffe 89’), Heather Stainbrook (Makenna Morri 67’), Leicy Santos (Lena Silan 79’), Trinity Rodman, Ashley Hatch