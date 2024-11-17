Washington Spirit Downs Gotham FC In DC

In just the first minute of the match, Gotham FC forward Esther was able to fire a shot from distance. The shot ricocheted off the crossbar and out of bounds.

Gotham FC had its next opportunity on goal in the eighth minute. After some combination play from Jess Carter and Yazmeen Ryan down the sideline, Carter served a cross into the box. Forward Ella Stevens got on the end of it, but she headed it just wide.

Gotham FC goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger was called upon in the ninth minute. The Spirit fired off a shot that Beger initially deflected. Then, the Spirit fired off another shot from the rebound, in which Berger saved again.

Neither team could break through and the first half closed scoreless.

Gotham FC finally broke through with a goal from Esther in the 56th minute. After some possession, midfielder Rose Lavelle slipped a ball through to Ryan. The forward cut the ball back and lofted the ball into the box, where Esther redirected the ball back to the front post off of her back foot.

In the 78th minute, Berger would deny Washington again. The goalkeeper made a quick kick-save to keep the opposition scoreless.

However, Washington found the equalizer in stoppage time to send the game into extra time.

Gotham FC continued to push forward and create chances during extra time, but could not convert. The two teams faced off in penalty kicks, in which Washington would win the game.