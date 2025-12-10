Wales Win Group B at the 2016 European Championships

Roy Keane’s head must have exploded with rage after the Republic of Ireland’s defence committed communal suicide to gift Belgium three goals.

If Clark in particular isn’t sporting the blackest eye in all of Christendom tomorrow after his particular horror show for the third goal, then Keano has clearly mellowed in middle age, for there was a time when he would have simply ripped the centre-half’s head off and shoved it where the sun don’t shine.

Those errors were a real pity for, although the Irish struggled to have a lot of joy going forward, through the first half they had done well enough to keep a much improved Belgium at bay. The Belgians were far more cohesive and together as a unit, but had the Irish got through the first 20 minutes of the second half without conceding, who knows what that might have done to the brittle temperament of Wilmot’s team.

As it was, within that period they were two down, although they’ll feel a bit hard done by that at 0-0, they could have had a penalty for a high foot on Long. They didn’t get it, Belgium instantly sprinted down the other end, McCarthy sold himself and allowed De Bruyne to get away, the ball was fed into Lukaku and a lovely finish later, it was 1-0.

Witsel, completely untracked by any midfielder, strolled into the box to make it 2-0 with a glancing header just past the hour but as we saw yesterday, that is not always conclusive. But 3-0 is and when Clark first ran the wrong way and then conclusively failed to tackle Hazard on the counterattack, it was the simplest of tasks for him to roll the ball to Lukaku to wrap up the game.

Ireland might get lucky yet, given that they next play an Italian side already through. They would be resting players, and so a win could send them through.