VPN Extensions For Soccer Fans

Unfortunately for soccer fans, as they prepare to bet in the coming World Cup, they should be mindful of the lurking danger from cyber criminals. Soccer fans can bet online with mobile phones, tablets, laptops, or PCs.

Cybercriminals know this is a season when they can grab great information and financial details of online soccer bettors. Hackers dedicate serious effort to such important sporting events; they know there is a vast amount of data they can access from unsuspecting soccer fans when betting commences.

The risk to soccer fans is potent; according to vpnMentor researchers, the hacking of the app Cubillion caused the exposure of the daily activities and personal information of over a million users in 2020. A hacker or any other third party can access your network if they know your internet protocol (IP) address.

Usually, your internet service provider (ISP) assigns an IP address to your device anytime you log into the web. With your IP address, all your online betting activities are traceable; that is why you need a measure like a free VPN extension to protect and secure you from prying eyes.

How does a free VPN extension work?

A free VPN extension will mask your IP address and encrypt your log; the free VPN extension can also offer other security features, such as a kill switch and multifactor authentication. By IP address masking, the free VPN extension service providers will assign another IP address to you that originates from their servers; anyone who tries to trace your online betting activities will end up with an IP address from the servers and can’t track your online betting activities.

The encryption of your web history ensures that a hacker or third party that accidentally lays hands on your data can’t decipher the information; the data will be worthless, useless, and gibberish to the hacker, ISP, or any third party. A kill switch ensures that when you experience downtime from your free VPN extension, the software will enable the quitting of some preselected programs that can compromise your data if they get to the wrong people.

Experts in the cybersecurity industry recommend strong passwords; breaking them with brute force is not easy. A free VPN extension ensures that anyone who wants to log into your network must do so with multifactor authentication.

Anyone who wants to log into a soccer fan’s account must provide a password, facial recognition, and fingerprint (biometric identification), depending on the multifactor authentication measures you approve. Some soccer fans may want to rely on the Incognito mode of Google Chrome, InPrivate Browsing of Microsoft Edge, or the Private Browsing of Safari; these are appreciable measures to stay safe online, but your ISP can still trace a soccer fan’s online betting activities private browsing.

Your ISP can reveal a soccer fan’s account under pressure from government agencies; a rogue ISP can even sell your information to the highest bidder; if hackers breach the ISP, all information about soccer fans is in the open. Hackers will leverage the information they have about you to cause untold damage to your reputation or hold you hostage for financial gains.

While a free VPN extension will mask your IP address, ensure the encryption of a soccer fan’s online betting activities, and offer a kill switch and multifactor authentication, you should know that you may complement it with comprehensive antivirus software. The free VPN extension will not protect you if you visit a phishing website; you can still be at risk of Trojans, Bots, Malware, Spyware, and Viruses.

Comprehensive antivirus software will protect your account from hackers who want to infiltrate your network and damage your device, even with your free VPN extension. Complementing your free VPN extension with comprehensive antivirus software ensures perfect protection and security.

You must endeavor to stay safe by implementing the world’s best standards in cybersecurity measures; don’t subscribe to any free VPN extension service provider you don’t trust; you must ensure your service provider is reliable; nothing is free in the world again; if you can’t vouch for your free VPN extension service provider, don’t subscribe.

Conclusion

Soccer has come a long way; people make good money from playing the game and betting; cybercriminals run in droves to where they can easily access information; if you are a soccer player or a fan, you must protect yourself from their nefarious activities. You must stay safe.

Protect your personal information and financial details; you mustn’t fall prey to hackers’ antiques just because you want to place a bet on the oncoming men’s World Cup.