Tips for Winning Big at Vavada Casino

Vavada online casino games are a lot. There are precisely over 5,000 games from 50+ developers. Do you see where we are driving?



With these many games, playing at Vavada Casino might feel overwhelming to many bettors — especially those who are just starting out, but you should know that you aren’t alone and it’s all a part of the experience.

Vavada Casino gives access to slots, poker, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and live dealer games like Vavada Crazy Time (one of the most popular live games). All of these titles have their perks, downsides and rules. But you can improve your chances of success and boost your luck if you understand how these games work.

Take Advantage of Bonuses & Promotions

Whether you’re an experienced bettor or just someone starting out, after a successful Vavada casino login, one thing you’d notice are bonuses and promotions. These aren’t marketing gimmicks as many punters might assume. These bonuses provide ways to boost your funds and increase your chances of winning.

Let’s take a quick look at the most common bonuses for all punters on the site.

1. Welcome Bonuses

Although this is only reserved for new players, with the correct usage of the welcome bonus, punters who are new to Vavada online casino can have a head start. The welcome bonus could be either deposit match or free spins on specific Vavada slots.

2. Reload Bonuses

Reload can be seen as the welcome bonuses of already existing members. They are given when punters make additional deposits after their initial sign-up bonus. You should note, however, that reload bonuses are typically given to loyal members as appreciation for staking at Vavada Casino. Also, reload bonuses might come with wagering requirements, so it’s best you read through before placing bets.

3. Cashback Offers

The truth is that no bettor can win all the time. To cater to these expected losses, Vavada Casino made cashback offers where a percentage of players’ losses is refunded over a specific period. Cashbacks give bettors that extra morale needed to place bets without having to worry about losing all of their deposits.

4. No-Deposit Bonuses

No-deposit bonuses are the free-for-alls. They tend to have the least requirements and allow players to receive bonus money or free spins without making a deposit.

How to Select Games

When asked to pick the perfect game(s) for yourself from a stack of over 5,000 then betting becomes a bit scary. Thankfully, there are certain tell-tale signs that you can spot from a mile away to make the decision-making process easier, faster and less prone to mistakes. These signs include:

Going for games with high Return To Player (RTP). RTPs are important in determining the profitability of a game. As a rule of thumb, only go for titles with 96% RTP and higher. Understanding volatility and risk. While a more volatile game would generally have higher returns, it also has a higher tendency to fail and vice versa. Playing games that require skills are advised rather than ones where winning is entirely based on luck.

Top 15 Vavada Casino Slot Games Based on RTP

Slots are some of the most popular titles at Vavada. Here are the top 15 slot games with high percentages of Return To Player for you to test on the platform:

Blood Suckers – 98% Starmania – 97.87% White Rabbit Megaways – 97.72% Medusa Megaways – 97.63% Guns N’ Roses – 96.98% Blood Suckers II – 96.94% Jimi Hendrix – 96.9% Butterfly Staxx – 96.8% Dead or Alive – 96.82% Fruit Shop – 96.71% Elvis Frog Trueways – 96.79% Big Bass Splash – 96.71% Aztec Bonanza – 96.53% Divine Fortune Megaways – 96.09% 88 Fortunes – 96%

Closing Notes

WIth other perks like the insanely fast Vavada withdrawal time, an abundance of bonuses and even more so, games, Vavada online casino is one of the best operators for punters today. While at it, remember to always bet responsibly.