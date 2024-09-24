Value Betting in Big Fights: Backing the Underdogs

Underdog bets are moneyline wagers where you back the fighter who is less likely to win the match. In any fight, there has to be a favourite and an underdog. The bookie will always give the underdog higher odds as they are less likely to win. Therefore, as a punter, it’s your duty to identify the ‘undervalued’ fighter and back them. If your bet comes to pass, the payout will be significantly higher compared to backing the favourite fighter, even with a small bet.

How To Back The Outsider – Underdog Betting Strategies

How do you know the right time to back an underdog? What are some of the factors that tell you a fighter will pull an upset? On the contrary, there are many tell tale signs that can guide you to get value in your bets. However, these tell tale signs are not too obvious. You must know how to spot them beforehand. So, if you are looking for tips to help you identify these undervalued bets, these are some of the tips you should consider.

Mental Warfare

Many fighters use interviews and press conferences to get to their opponent’s heads. Of course, not all fighters do this, but some are so good at it that they instill fear in their opponents. This way, the fight is already over even before it starts.

How can this help you identify an underdog? By following these press conferences, interviews, and other news on social media, you can read the general mood of the two fighters. This can help you understand what to expect when the two meet in the ring/cage and allow you to bet accordingly.

Look For A Guy Trying To Rise Up The Ladder

If a fighter is trying to step up in class, there’s a high chance that they will fight harder than the favourite. The general public will tend to wager against this ‘underdog,’ perceiving they lack the experience to take on the already well-established fighter. Therein lies the advantage you must capitalize as the odds will be stacked against the underdog.

Favourite Declining In Form

Do you remember when Conor McGregor was the hot shot in the UFC competition? He was so good that he once held the UFC championships in two weight classes simultaneously, making him the highest-paid fighter. However, due to wild parties and less focus, his form started declining, and he was dethroned by an underdog – Nate Diaz.

Now, can you imagine those who had wagered against Conor McGregor? How much do you think the bookies lost that day to people who had placed outside bets?

This is the same scenario. There are those who backed Nate out of luck, but some bettors took time to analyze the declining form of Conor McGregor and his theatrics off the cage. You, too, should take this approach if you are looking to capitalize on underdog betting.

Benefits of Underdog Betting

The obvious reason you should back the underdogs in big fights is the potential payouts you will receive. However, there are plenty more reasons. These include the following;

Add excitement to your betting experience as you’ll be rooting for the underdog to turn the tables.

It is a more sustainable way of betting in the long run, especially if you use a proper money management strategy and learn how to identify value.

Lastly, it’s a great way of diversifying your betting portfolio, as you can use it to hedge your other bets. This is especially true if you occasionally participate in matched betting.

Potential Risks of Backing an Underdog

While backing an underdog can be a profitable and rewarding way of betting, it’s crucial you be aware of the potential risks involved. For starters, you must be willing to put in a lot of your time researching compared to backing the favourite. Thankfully, the strategies above should easily help you achieve this.

Moreover, betting on underdogs can be more volatile than backing favourites. If you plan on betting big, you can quickly find yourself in a tough financial position. This is why it’s advisable you have a proper and strict money management plan to guide you on how to wager.

In Conclusion

Backing the underdog in big fights can be a rewarding and thrilling experience. However, to get the most out of it, a lot of research, a deeper understanding of the fight dynamics, and making informed decisions based on facts are required in order to profit from the experience.