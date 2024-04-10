USWNT Wins Its 7th SheBelieves Cup

The USA came out strong in the second half and it only took five minutes before Smith equalized with a brilliant left-footed strike from just outside the top of the box off a deft pass from Shaw. Smith came close to scoring again in the 62nd minute on a breakaway following a great through ball from Mallory Swanson, but the ball barely got away from under her feet and was cleared away by a retreating Canda defender. Her efforts then paid off in the 68th minute after Shaw picked out forward Trinity Rodman on the run up the middle. Rodman did well to drag two defenders in to pressure her, leaving Smith open for a pass into the right side of the penalty area and she executed a classy finish through Sheridan’s legs to take the lead.

Canada caught a break in the waning minutes of regulation after Leon was judged to have been brought down inside the USA’s box on what was a soft call at best. She stepped up to the penalty spot and converted with a powerful strike in the 84th minute to level the score and send the match to a penalty kick shootout at the final whistle.

Penalty Shoot Out

After meeting in a penalty kick shootout on March 6 in the semifinals of the 2024 Concacaf W Gold, the familiar foes once again found themselves in penalty kicks, this time with a trophy on the line. The back-and-forth duel was a thrilling affair as it went into sudden death, but Naeher’s heroics, which included two consecutive saves on the third and fourth attempts from Canada, stole she show and sent the raucous crowd of 19,049 fans into elation. Defender Emily Fox – taking her first ever penalty kick in a shootout as a professional — dealt the final blow as she converted the kick that won the match and saw the USA lift the trophy once again.

The USA did go behind in the shootout as Trinity Rodman saw USA’s first attempt saved. It took the USA until Round 3 to get back level after Smith and Naeher scored, and then Naeher saved Jade Rose’s shot. After Naeher then saved substitute Chloe Lasse’s shot, team captain Lindsey Horan scored the USA fourth attempt. Julie Grosso then converted, which meant that Emily Sonnett’s shot could have won it for the USA on its fifth kick, but she blasted her shot over the top. Lawrence then converted, and defender Abby Dahlkemper also scored on a clutch sixth attempt for the USA, but Naeher stopped the shot of late sub Evelyne Viens, setting the stage for Fox’s heroics, and she rolled her game-winning shot into the net as Sheridan went the wrong way.