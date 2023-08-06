First Touch

USWNT Sensationally Knocked-Out Of World Cup

By /

The USWNT were knocked out of the Women’s World Cup by Sweden after a dramatic penalty shoot-out. The US Women exit the tournament having conceded just one goal in four games.

United States players including forward Megan Rapinoe (15) and midfielder Lindsey Horan (10) react after losing to Sweden in the penalty kick shootout during a Round of 16 match in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium. Photo: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

USA 0 Sweden 0 (Sweden win on pens)

Report by USSoccer.com

Sophia Smith (11) collides with Sweden goalkeeper Zecira Musovic (1) Photo: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports
Line Ups

USA

 1. Naeher (GK) — 19. Dunn, 4. Girma, 8. Ertz, 23. Fox (O’Hara, 120′) — 10. Horan, , 14. Sonnett (Mewis, 120′), 17. Sullivan — 20. Rodman (L. Williams, 66′), 13. Morgan (Rapinoe, 99′), 11. Smith.

Sweden

 1. Musovic (GK) — 14. Bjorn, 13. Ilestedt, 6. Eriksson, 2. Andersson — 16. Angeldal, 23. Rubensson — 19. Kaneryd (Jakobsson, 82′), 9. Asllani (Hurtig, 82′), 18. Rolfo — 11. Blackstenius (Blomqvist, 111′).

Trinity Rodman (20) takes a shot Photo: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports
Megan Rapinoe (15) reacts. Photo: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports
