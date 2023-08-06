USWNT Sensationally Knocked-Out Of World Cup

The USWNT were knocked out of the Women’s World Cup by Sweden after a dramatic penalty shoot-out. The US Women exit the tournament having conceded just one goal in four games.
USA 0 Sweden 0 (Sweden win on pens)
Line Ups
USA
1. Naeher (GK) — 19. Dunn, 4. Girma, 8. Ertz, 23. Fox (O’Hara, 120′) — 10. Horan, , 14. Sonnett (Mewis, 120′), 17. Sullivan — 20. Rodman (L. Williams, 66′), 13. Morgan (Rapinoe, 99′), 11. Smith.
Sweden
1. Musovic (GK) — 14. Bjorn, 13. Ilestedt, 6. Eriksson, 2. Andersson — 16. Angeldal, 23. Rubensson — 19. Kaneryd (Jakobsson, 82′), 9. Asllani (Hurtig, 82′), 18. Rolfo — 11. Blackstenius (Blomqvist, 111′).