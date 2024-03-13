USWNT Beats Brazil in Concacaf Gold Cup Final

Without a doubt, every team member tried their best to ensure victory, but some members stood out from the rest and got rewards for their efforts.

Jayden Shaw : The young forward got the Golden Ball award for being the best player in the tournament. She scored an impressive four goals in the tournament.

: The young forward got the Golden Ball award for being the best player in the tournament. She scored an impressive four goals in the tournament. Alyssa Naeher: Naeher secured the Golden Glove award for being the top goalkeeper in the tournament. She registered four amazing clean sheets in five starts. She also made a crucial three-save performance in the course of the penalty shootout in the semifinals against Canada. The United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) also received the Fair Play award in the tournament.

A Combination of Grit and Determination: The Recipe for Success

The first half of the game was a close battle with both teams demonstrating strong defence. However, the USWNT remained composed despite the heavy challenges and had a combined 12 fouls before the end of the halftime.

Before the halftime break, Horan capitalized on a long cross from Fox and directed a perfect header into the net, clinching a goal for her team. This crucial goal was her third in the tournament and her first from the open game.

Following the late goal, the USWNT paced their momentum into the second half and effectively used quick passes to threaten Brazil. Led by center backs Tierna Davidson and Naomi Girma, the defensive unit stood out throughout the match and denied Brazil any shots on target. Emily Fox and Crystal Dunn also did exceptionally well to contain the Brazilian forwards.

A Close Call but a Defensive Stand

Lynn Williams, in the 79th minute, achieved a goal, which was disallowed for offside, but despite that, the USWNT remained organized and composed. While Brazil pushed to equalize, the American defense held its ground and prevented them from breaking through.

Details of the USWNT Roster

The Starting XI included Naeher, Fox, Davidson, Girma, Dunn, Coffey, Albert, Captain Horan, Rodman, Morgan, and Lavelle. The substitutes were Murphy, Dahlkemper, Campbell, Sauerbrunn, Nighswonger, Sonnet, and Moultrie.

Details of Brazil Roster

The starting XI included Luciana, Thais, Tarciane, Duda Santos, Duda Julia Bianch, G. Portilho, Bia Zaneratto, and Gami Nunes. The substitutes are Barbieri, Rafaelle, Amanda, Beatriz Ferreira, Ary Borges, Lauren, Aline Gomes, and Aline Milene de Lima.