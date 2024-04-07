USWNT Beat Japan In SheBelieves Cup

Japan shocked the USA off the kickoff, taking the lead just 31 seconds into the match with a goal from Kiko Seike, who got on the end of a long ball on the right flank, dribbled into the penalty box, and fired a shot that bounced off the left post into the back of the net. The U.S. did not let the early goal fluster them and went on to out-shoot Japan, 18-6, while creating the vast majority of the dangerous chances.

The USA pressured the Japan defense all match, connecting well throughout the back line and the midfield with the front line of Alex Morgan, Trinity Rodman and Mallory Swanson – who played her first USWNT match in 364 days – all causing danger inside the penalty area. The USA came close to equalizing in the 15th minute as Swanson put on a great dribbling display by cutting across the box from right to left and firing a low shot that was destined for the back of the net, but a heroic goal line clearance from defender Miyabi Moriya held the visitors’ lead.

The Americans then got the equalizer in the 36th minute as midfielder Sam Coffey won the ball off the team press at the top of Japan’s defensive third. Coffey split two defenders with a pass to find Shaw at the top of the box and she fired a powerful strike from 20 yards out into the lower left corner, freezing Japanese goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita, to level the score.