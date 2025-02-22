USWNT Beat Colombia In SheBelieves Cup Opener

The Americans kicked off their 2025 slate, along with the 10th edition of the prestigious four-team invitational, with a solid performance against a difficult Colombia side and two cathartic goals before a crowd of 15,043 at Shell Energy Stadium in downtown Houston. The USA has won seven of the previous nine SheBelieves crowns, including each of the past five. The annual tournament started earlier Thursday as Japan blanked Australia, 4-0.

Following the two-time world champion’s international retirement, U.S. coach Emma Hayes turned to 30-year-old Jane Campbell in net. Starting on her home ground, the Houston Dash goalkeeper earned her ninth USWNT cap (and just her second since 2021) playing behind a squad featuring an intriguing mix of experience and potential. It was Campbell’s third USWNT cap at her club’s home stadium. Campbell picked up her sixth career shutout, but the U.S. defense held Colombia without a shot on goal.

Center back Emily Sonnett captained the side as she was honored for reaching the 100-cap milestone last October. She was deployed in defense along with Emily Fox, Jenna Nighswonger and 25-year-old debutant Tara McKeown.

Veterans Lindsey Heaps (formerly Horan) and Sam Coffey anchored the midfield beside first-time starter Lily Yohannes, while a fresh forward line featured Macario (in her first appearance since last June), the Dash’s Yazmeen Ryan and first-time starter Sentnor, the Bronze Ball winner at last year’s FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia.