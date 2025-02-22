USWNT Beat Colombia In SheBelieves Cup Opener

A long-awaited goal from forward Catarina Macario and a spectacular first-ever senior international goal by Ally Sentnor sparked the USWNT to a 2-0 win over Colombia in its opening game of the 2025 SheBelieves Cup.
USA 2 Colombia 0
The Americans kicked off their 2025 slate, along with the 10th edition of the prestigious four-team invitational, with a solid performance against a difficult Colombia side and two cathartic goals before a crowd of 15,043 at Shell Energy Stadium in downtown Houston. The USA has won seven of the previous nine SheBelieves crowns, including each of the past five. The annual tournament started earlier Thursday as Japan blanked Australia, 4-0.
Following the two-time world champion’s international retirement, U.S. coach Emma Hayes turned to 30-year-old Jane Campbell in net. Starting on her home ground, the Houston Dash goalkeeper earned her ninth USWNT cap (and just her second since 2021) playing behind a squad featuring an intriguing mix of experience and potential. It was Campbell’s third USWNT cap at her club’s home stadium. Campbell picked up her sixth career shutout, but the U.S. defense held Colombia without a shot on goal.
Center back Emily Sonnett captained the side as she was honored for reaching the 100-cap milestone last October. She was deployed in defense along with Emily Fox, Jenna Nighswonger and 25-year-old debutant Tara McKeown.
Veterans Lindsey Heaps (formerly Horan) and Sam Coffey anchored the midfield beside first-time starter Lily Yohannes, while a fresh forward line featured Macario (in her first appearance since last June), the Dash’s Yazmeen Ryan and first-time starter Sentnor, the Bronze Ball winner at last year’s FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia.
First Half
Colombia, which reached the quarterfinals at both last summer’s Olympics and the 2023 Women’s World Cup, looked relatively comfortable early in its SheBelieves debut. Boasting world-class attacking talent like Real Madrid starlet Linda Caicedo, Chelsea’s Mayra Ramírez and Washington Spirit midfielder Leicy Santos, the 21st-ranked Las Cafeterasshowed no interest in sitting back and absorbing pressure. The visitors’ initiative failed to produce any clear looks at the U.S. goal, however.
Instead, it was an American set piece that led to the game’s first chance. Macario’s 18th-minute corner kick from the left side reached Nighswonger alone at the far post, but the left back’s stinging volley struck the underside of the Colombian crossbar and bounced away. The close call seemed to spark the USA, which began to seize a more significant territorial advantage. And in the 33rd minute, the Americans made that advantage count.
Some patient U.S. passing in the Colombian half left the 17-year-old Yohannes with the time and space to play an accurate ball over the top and into the path of Ryan, who was racing through the right channel. Ryan hit a hard first-time cross toward the goal mouth where Macario beat her marker and scored with an emphatic blast from inside the six-yard box. It was Macario’s ninth USWNT goal, and her first since netting a pair in an April 12, 2022, friendly against Uzbekistan. She tore her ACL a couple months later, an injury that caused a long rehabilitation period, and 2025 has seen a return to form with her club Chelsea in England. Ryan notched her second international assist in her home stadium.
Colombia almost drew level in the 37th, but Ramírez sent her shot high after a mazy run through the U.S. defense. Macario’s goal was the only on target effort by either team in the first half.
Second Half
The second period unfolded like the first with the Colombians looking enterprising before the Americans grabbed more control. Ryan blasted a shot over from distance in the 54th, then Sentnor doubled the USA’s lead, and tallied her first senior international goal, with a stunning long-range rocket that found its mark.
Ryan got the 60th-minute play started with a steal in the Colombian half and a smart pass back to McKeown. The center back then fed Sentnor in space. The rising Utah Royals star and newly crowned U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year, cut inside from the left channel and sent an unstoppable, 27-yard shot that swerved toward the right-side netting and sparked animated celebrations.
Hayes made her first changes in the 64th, sending Lynn Biyendolo (formerly Williams) on for Macario and 22-year-old Kansas City Current forward Michelle Cooper on for Ryan. Colombia goalie Katherine Tapia then denied Sentnor her second from close range in the 75th. Hayes’ second cohort of substitutes included 19-year-old Angel City defender Gisele Thompson. Cooper and Thompson became the 13th and 14th players to make their senior debuts under Hayes. McKeown was the 12th.
Colombia didn’t quit, but the USA saw out the match without much difficulty, finishing with a 10-7 advantage in shots (3-0 on frame) and a 63%-37% edge in possession.
Next Game
Round-robin competition will resume Feb. 23 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., where Colombia will face Japan before the Americans play Australia.
Line Ups
USA
1-Jane Campbell; 5-Jenna Nighswonger (15-Gisele Thompson, 76), 14-Emily Sonnett (Capt.), 4-Tara McKeown, 23-Emily Fox; 17-Sam Coffey (3-Korbin Albert, 77), 11-Lily Yohannes, 10-Lindsey Heaps; 22-Yazmeen Ryan (21-Michelle Cooper 64), 20-Catarina Macario (6-Lynn Biyendolo, 64), 9-Ally Sentnor (8-Jaedyn Shaw, 76)
Substitutions Not Used: 2-Emily Sams, 7-Alyssa Thompson, 12-Tierna Davidson, 13-Emma Sears, 16-Claire Hutton, 18-Mandy McGlynn, 19-Crystal Dunn
Head coach: Emma Hayes
COLOMBIA
12-Katherine Tapia; 17-Carolina Arias, 3-Daniela Arias, 5-Yirleidis Quejada Minota (4-Ana Guzman, 68), 16-Jorelyn Carabalí (14-Ángela Barón, 43); 10-Leicy Santos (23-Ivonne Chacón, 81), 8-Marcela Restrepo (21-Maria Camila Reyes, 67), 11-Catalina Usme (20-Sara Martínez, 82); 7-Manuela Paví (19-Karla Torres, 67), 9-Mayra Ramírez, 18-Linda Caicedo
Substitutions Not Used: 1-Luisa Agudelo, 2-Mary Álvarez, 6-Daniela Montoya, 13-Natalia Giraldo, 15-Wendy Bonilla, 22-Daniela Caracas
Head coach: Ángelo Marsiglia