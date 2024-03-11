USWNT Beat Brazil To Win Gold Cup

The U.S. Women’s National Team won the inaugural Concacaf W Gold Cup with a 1-0 win against Brazil in front of an enthusiastic crowd of 31,528 fans on a beautiful night in San Diego. A goal from team captain Lindsey Horan in the dying moments of the first half was enough to clinch the victory and for the U.S. to claim its 15th all-time title at a Concacaf championship tournament.
USA 1 Brazil 0
The crowd was the largest ever for a Concacaf women’s event hosted in the United States. The USA finished the tournament with 15 goals as forward Jadeyn Shaw scored four times in the tournament while Horan had three.
Shaw earned the Golden Ball as the best player of the tournament and goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher earned the Golden Glove as the best goalkeeper. Naeher earned four shutouts in her five starts and etched her place in USWNT history with a stellar three-save performance in the penalty shootout against Canada in the semifinal. The USA also earned the tournament’s Fair Play award.
First Half
The first half was a tight and physical contest, but the USA did well to stay organized on defense despite some heavy challenges as the teams combined for 12 fouls before the break.
The Americans came close to opening the scoring on a few occasions while also doing well to create opportunities on counter attacks. The USA finally created a goal in first half stoppage time when Horan finished off a long cross from Fox that came deep from the right flank. Horan rose above her defender and sent a perfect header across the frame into the right corner, marking her third goal of the tournament and her first from open play after previously burying two from the penalty spot.
Second Half
Inspired by the late goal, the USA came out strong in the second half, connecting well with quick passes and threatening Brazil down the wings with speed. On the defensive end, the U.S. put on a masterclass – led by center backs Naomi Girma and Tierna Davidson, neither of whom put a foot wrong all night – to deny Brazil any shots on goal despite the South Americans taking 11 total shots, while Crystal Dunn and Emily Fox did well to limit any forwards getting behind them on the flanks.
The Americans nearly doubled their lead in the 79th minute after winning a ball from Brazil in the defensive third which led to Lynn Williams getting in behind the defense. The halftime sub beat the goalkeeper with good finish, but her goal was correctly waved off for offside.
Brazil fought until the end and strung together a few dangerous chances toward the final moments, especially on set plays, but the USA held strong – including a goal line clearance from defender Casey Krueger – to earn the victory.
Line Ups
USA:
1-Alyssa Naeher; 23-Emily Fox, 12-Tierna Davidson, 4-Naomi Girma, 19-Crystal Dunn (20-Casey Krueger, 86); 17-Sam Coffey (8-Jaedyn Shaw, 71), 15-Korbin Albert, 10-Lindsey Horan (Capt.), 22-Trinity Rodman (9-Midge Purce, 71), 7-Alex Morgan (11-Sophia Smith, 59), 16-Rose Lavelle (6-Lynn Williams, 46)
Substitutes not used: 18-Casey Murphy, 21-Jane Campbell, 2-Abby Dahlkemper, 3-Jenna Nighswonger , 5-Becky Sauerbrunn, 13-Olivia Moultrie, 14-Emily Sonnett
Head Coach: Twila Kilgore
BRAZIL:
1-Luciana; 2-Antonia, 3-Tarciane, 5-Thaís; 11-Adriana, 21-Duda Santos (16-Yaya, 57), 20-Duda (15-Julia Bianchi, 80), 6-Yasmim; 18-G. Portilho, 9-Gabi Nunes (19-Geyse, 65), 10-Bia Zaneratto (Capt.) (7-Debinha, 80)
Substitutes not used: 12-Barbieri, 22-Amanda, 4-Rafaelle, 8-Ary Borges, 13-Beatriz Ferreira, 14-Lauren, 17-Aline Milene de Lima, 23-Aline Gomes
Head Coach: Arthur Ribas