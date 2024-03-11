USWNT Beat Brazil To Win Gold Cup

Inspired by the late goal, the USA came out strong in the second half, connecting well with quick passes and threatening Brazil down the wings with speed. On the defensive end, the U.S. put on a masterclass – led by center backs Naomi Girma and Tierna Davidson, neither of whom put a foot wrong all night – to deny Brazil any shots on goal despite the South Americans taking 11 total shots, while Crystal Dunn and Emily Fox did well to limit any forwards getting behind them on the flanks.

The Americans nearly doubled their lead in the 79th minute after winning a ball from Brazil in the defensive third which led to Lynn Williams getting in behind the defense. The halftime sub beat the goalkeeper with good finish, but her goal was correctly waved off for offside.

Brazil fought until the end and strung together a few dangerous chances toward the final moments, especially on set plays, but the USA held strong – including a goal line clearance from defender Casey Krueger – to earn the victory.