USWNT Beat Australia In SheBelieves Cup

Mandy McGlynn received her second career nod in goal while left back Crystal Dunn (appearing for the USA for first time since last summer’s Olympic final) and Biyendolo (formerly Williams, who scored her first goal under her married name), added some big-game pedigree.

It took only 41 seconds for that refreshed lineup to make an impact. The USA built quickly through midfield before left forward Emma Sears dribbled toward the penalty area and attracted a trio of Australian defenders. Sears’ foray gave midfielder Jaedyn Shaw the space and time to finish a smart overlapping run and after receiving a short through pass, Shaw slid the ball across the six-yard line to Biyendolo. The simple finish was Biyendolo’s 22nd international goal, the USA’s 50th in SheBelieves history and its fastest to start a game since Ashley Hatch scored on 24 seconds in a November 2021 friendly against the same opponent.

While there are two first-minute goals in U.S. history for which the exact second of the score is unknown, Biyendolo’s goal was the ninth fastest in USWNT history for goals in which U.S. Soccer has an exact time.

Biyendolo had an eighth-minute tap-in nullified for offside and then forced a leaping save from Australia’s Teagan Micah in the 16th. The USA’s speed and efficiency in the attack was giving the fifteenth-ranked Matildas trouble and the visitors’ attempt to build through shorter passes in order to settle the tempo invited U.S. pressure. In the 25th, midfielder Korbin Albert nicked the ball and set up a shot from Shaw that sailed just beyond the left post. Although Australia’s spacing and possession improved as intermission approached, none of its five first-half shots required McGlynn’s intervention.