USWNT Advances To Gold Cup Final

In the second half, the USWNT was the beneficiary of attacking the dryer end of the field – if there was such a thing — and created early on as halftime substitute Lynn Williams collected the ball on the right and swung a cross for Horan, but the captain’s header sprayed wide of the right post in the 51st minute.

Few chances came through much of the second half, but Canada hung tough and equalized off a nice passing sequence in the 82nd minute as Ashley Lawrence’s cross from the right found Jordyn Huitema who placed her header past Naeher to make it 1-1.

The USA caused danger once before extra time, when Lavelle’s 90th minute corner kick was nodded across goal by Canada’s Kadeisha Buchanan and popped up in the air by Coffey, but Gilles headed the ball away from the goal line before it was cleared from the penalty area.

Extra Time

The match went into 30 minutes of overtime, the first time that had happened against Canada since the USA’s memorable 4-3 win in the 2012 Olympic Semifinal, and the USWNT restored its lead in the 99th minute as three substitutes linked up. Emily Sonnett’s looping ball was flicked on by the head of Lavelle at the top of the area allowing Sophia Smith to run into the penalty area and finish past Sheridan. The goal was the 16th of Smith’s international career and also the first USWNT goal in extra time since Alex Morgan’s 123rd minute winner in that 2012 Olympic Semifinal.

There was little threat at either end for most of the rest of extra time as the teams slogged it out on the drenched pitch, but Canada provided one more piece of drama in the first minute of stoppage time. Jade Rose lumped the ball forward looking for Gilles, who got her head to it as Alyssa Naeher came out and collided with the Canada defender before the ball pinged wide right of the goal. After VAR review, referee Katia Garcia awarded a penalty kick and showed Naeher a yellow card, before Leon slotted home the dramatic spot kick to force the match to be decided in penalties.

After Smith gave the USA a 1-0 lead in the shootout, Naeher took over, saving back-to-back attempts from Leon and Huitema before converting her own take in the third round. After Horan converted the third of four USA attempts, Naeher dove to her right to stop Canada captain Jessie Fleming’s spot kick to dramatically send the USA to the final.