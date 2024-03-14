USMNT Squad For Nations League

U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter has selected the 23-player USMNT roster that will compete for its third Concacaf Nations League title.
The roster represents significant continuity with a total of 21 of the 23 players having been part of one of the Nations League-winning squads in 2021 and 2023. Seven took part in both championship runs: Sergiño Dest, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Antonee Robinson and Tim Weah.
The roster features five sets of club teammates, all of which come from European sides: AC Milan (Musah, Pulisic), Fulham (Ream, A. Robinson), Juventus (McKennie, Weah), Nottingham Forest (Reyna, Turner), and PSV Eindhoven (Dest, Pepi, Tillman).
Squad
GOALKEEPERS (3):
22-Drake Callender (Inter Miami; 0/0), 18-Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City/WAL; 9/0), 1-Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 37/0)
DEFENDERS (8):
2-Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 32/2), 23-Kristoffer Lund (Palermo/ITA; 3/0), 16-Mark McKenzie (Genk/BEL; 13/0), 13-Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 55/1), 3-Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 14/1), 5-Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 39/4), 12-Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; 28/3), 19-Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 8/0)
MIDFIELDERS (6):
4-Tyler Adams (Bournemouth/ENG; 36/1), 15-Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis/ESP; 9/0), 14-Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo/ESP; 20/0), 8-Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 49/11), 6-Yunus Musah (AC Milan/ITA; 33/0), 7-Gio Reyna (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 24/7)
FORWARDS (6):
20-Folarin Balogun (Monaco/FRA; 8/3), 17-Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 8/0), 9-Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 22/10), 10-Christian Pulisic (AC Milan/ITA; 64/28), 11-Josh Sargent (Norwich City/ENG; 23/5), 21-Tim Weah (Juventus/ITA; 35/5)
The U.S. will face Jamaica in the first semifinal on March 21 at 7 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and Univision.
The other match features Mexico and Panama, with the winners of the semifinals set to square off for the championship on March 24 in Arlington.