USMNT Squad For Nations League

The roster represents significant continuity with a total of 21 of the 23 players having been part of one of the Nations League-winning squads in 2021 and 2023. Seven took part in both championship runs: Sergiño Dest, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Antonee Robinson and Tim Weah.

The roster features five sets of club teammates, all of which come from European sides: AC Milan (Musah, Pulisic), Fulham (Ream, A. Robinson), Juventus (McKennie, Weah), Nottingham Forest (Reyna, Turner), and PSV Eindhoven (Dest, Pepi, Tillman).