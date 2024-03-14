First Touch

USMNT Squad For Nations League

U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter has selected the 23-player USMNT roster that will compete for its third Concacaf Nations League title.

Report by USSoccer.com

The roster represents significant continuity with a total of 21 of the 23 players having been part of one of the Nations League-winning squads in 2021 and 2023. Seven took part in both championship runs: Sergiño Dest, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Antonee Robinson and Tim Weah.

The roster features five sets of club teammates, all of which come from European sides: AC Milan (Musah, Pulisic), Fulham (Ream, A. Robinson), Juventus (McKennie, Weah), Nottingham Forest (Reyna, Turner), and PSV Eindhoven (Dest, Pepi, Tillman).

Matt Turner of USMNT
USA goalkeeper Matthew Turner (1) walks onto the field prior to a match against Canada at Allegiant Stadium. Photo: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Squad

GOALKEEPERS (3):

22-Drake Callender (Inter Miami; 0/0), 18-Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City/WAL; 9/0), 1-Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 37/0)

DEFENDERS (8):

2-Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 32/2), 23-Kristoffer Lund (Palermo/ITA; 3/0), 16-Mark McKenzie (Genk/BEL; 13/0), 13-Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 55/1), 3-Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 14/1), 5-Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 39/4), 12-Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; 28/3), 19-Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 8/0)

MIDFIELDERS (6):

4-Tyler Adams (Bournemouth/ENG; 36/1), 15-Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis/ESP; 9/0), 14-Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo/ESP; 20/0), 8-Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 49/11), 6-Yunus Musah (AC Milan/ITA; 33/0), 7-Gio Reyna (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 24/7)

FORWARDS (6):

20-Folarin Balogun (Monaco/FRA; 8/3), 17-Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 8/0), 9-Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 22/10), 10-Christian Pulisic (AC Milan/ITA; 64/28), 11-Josh Sargent (Norwich City/ENG; 23/5), 21-Tim Weah (Juventus/ITA; 35/5)

 

The U.S. will face Jamaica in the first semifinal on March 21 at 7 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and Univision.

 

The other match features Mexico and Panama, with the winners of the semifinals set to square off for the championship on March 24 in Arlington.

