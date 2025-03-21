USMNT Knocked Out Of Nations League By Panama

The USA began the match with a focus on stretching an opponent committed to clogging the middle of the field. The versatile Yunus Musah, who previously had played forward for coach Mauricio Pochettino, lined up as a hybrid right back-winger, while Tim Weah offered width on the left. Weston McKennie was marauding through the right channel, Christian Pulisic was lurking on the left and Josh Sargent, who’s been lighting up the English Championship, led the line.

Tyler Adams and Tanner Tessman anchored the midfield in front of center backs Tim Ream and Chris Richards, left back Joe Scally and goalkeeper Matt Turner, who earned his 50th cap.

Thursday’s game was the first featuring a full U.S. squad in four months (the January camp matches fell outside a FIFA window), and Panama looked relatively comfortable early as the hosts tried to find their footing.

The USA finally started to click around 20 minutes in, as Sargent and McKennie each came close to netting the opener. Sargent took a first-time shot that struck defender Edgardo Fariña and then the right post, and McKennie sent a subsequent header into the arms of goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera. Sargent then rifled the ball past Mosquera in the 24th, but Weah was offside in the buildup. The field was starting to tilt, but Los Canaleros survived, re-established their shape and forced the Americans to do just enough defending to keep the game on level terms.