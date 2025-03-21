USMNT Knocked Out Of Nations League By Panama

A historic run of Concacaf Nations League titles ended for the U.S. Men’s National Team when they were beaten 1-0 by Panama in Thursday’s semifinal at SoFi Stadium. USMNT will now face Canada in the third-place match on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET (See TV Schedule)
U.S. Men's National Team 0 Panama 1
The Americans carried most of the play at SoFi Stadium, but Panama scored deep into second-half stoppage time to consign the hosts to the bronze medal match. Substitute forward Cecilio Waterman did the damage, converting his side’s only on-target shot of the match in the fourth minute of second half stoppage time.
The USMNT will remain in Los Angeles and play the loser of Thursday’s second semifinal—Canada or Mexico—for third place on March 23 (6 p.m. ET; Paramount+, Univision). Panama will vie for its first continental honor later that evening.
Seeking to become the first senior men’s team, club or country, to win a Concacaf competition four straight times, the U.S. ran up against Panama’s recent run of success in the series between the teams. Under coach Thomas Christiansen, Los Canaleros knocked the USA out of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup (on penalties in the semifinal) and then dealt their rivals a crippling defeat during the group stage of the 2024 Copa América.
First Half
The USA began the match with a focus on stretching an opponent committed to clogging the middle of the field. The versatile Yunus Musah, who previously had played forward for coach Mauricio Pochettino, lined up as a hybrid right back-winger, while Tim Weah offered width on the left. Weston McKennie was marauding through the right channel, Christian Pulisic was lurking on the left and Josh Sargent, who’s been lighting up the English Championship, led the line.
Tyler Adams and Tanner Tessman anchored the midfield in front of center backs Tim Ream and Chris Richards, left back Joe Scally and goalkeeper Matt Turner, who earned his 50th cap.
Thursday’s game was the first featuring a full U.S. squad in four months (the January camp matches fell outside a FIFA window), and Panama looked relatively comfortable early as the hosts tried to find their footing.
The USA finally started to click around 20 minutes in, as Sargent and McKennie each came close to netting the opener. Sargent took a first-time shot that struck defender Edgardo Fariña and then the right post, and McKennie sent a subsequent header into the arms of goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera. Sargent then rifled the ball past Mosquera in the 24th, but Weah was offside in the buildup. The field was starting to tilt, but Los Canaleros survived, re-established their shape and forced the Americans to do just enough defending to keep the game on level terms.
Second Half
Pochettino asked Pulisic and McKennie to switch sides after intermission and the USA earned three early corner kicks in quick succession. Weah then tested Mosquera from outside the penalty area in the 53rd, as American pressure increased. January camp graduates Patrick Agyemang and Jack McGlynn relieved Sargent and Tessman in the 68th, and Panama’s leading scorer, José Fajardo, was replaced by Waterman a couple minutes later.
The attacking profile of both teams had evolved, and Agyemang nearly broke the deadlock after running onto a through ball from McKennie in the 82nd minute. The Charlotte FC striker did well to hold off a defender and get a shot off, but Mosquera dove left and made the play. Agyemang then chopped a feed from Pulisic over the crossbar five minutes later, and McKennie forced another save from Mosquera as the 90 minutes elapsed.
Every statistical metric tilted heavily toward the hosts and a goal seemed inevitable for a while, but as extra time approached, Panama somehow scored it. Shortly after another U.S. corner kick, its ninth, Los Canaleros took hold of the ball beyond the top of the American penalty area. Adalberto Carrasquilla knocked a smart pass wide right to Waterman, and the 33-year-old blasted a low, rolling shot past a diving Turner and inside the left post.
The USA outshot Panama,12-3—putting five on target—earned nine corner kicks to the visitors’ three and enjoyed two-thirds of the possession. But it was the resilient visitors who found the breakthrough.
Line Ups
USMNT
1-Matt Turner; 6-Yunus Musah, 3-Chris Richards (20-Mark McKenzie, 79), 13-Tim Ream (Capt.), 19-Joe Scally; 8-Weston McKennie, 4-Tyler Adams, 11-Tanner Tessmann (12-Jack McGlynn, 68); 21-Tim Weah, 9-Josh Sargent (16-Patrick Agyemang, 68), 10-Christian Pulisic
Substitutes not used: 18-Patrick Schulte, 22-Zack Steffen, 2-Cameron Carter-Vickers, 5-Max Arfsten, 7-Gio Reyna, 14-Diego Luna, 15-Brian Gutiérrez, 17-Marlon Fossey, 23-Brian White
Head coach: Mauricio Pochettino
Panama
22-Orlando Mosquera; 2-Cesar Blackman (19-Ivan Anderson, 80), 3-Jose Cordoba, 5-Edgardo Fariña, 6-Cristian Martinez (14-Janpol Morales 90+2), 7-Jose Rodriguez (10-Ismael Diaz, 90+1), 8-Adalberto Carrasquilla, 15-Jorge Gutierrez, 16-Carlos Harvey, 17-Jose Fajardo (18-Cecilio Waterman, 70), 20-Anibal Godoy (Capt.)
Substitutes not used: 1-Luis Mejia, 12-Cesar Samudio, 9-Tomas Rodriguez, 11-Edward Cedeño, 13-Martin Krug,, 21-Gustavo Herrera, 23-Omar Valencia
Head coach: Thomas Christiansen