USMNT Beat Mexico To Win Nations League

The U.S. nearly opened the scoring inside the first six minutes through captain Christian Pulisic. From wide left, defender Antonee Robinson played a looping pass to Reyna, who headed the ball on. In one smooth motion, Pulisic settled the ball inside the six-yard box and tried to lift it over Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa’s with the outside of his right foot, but Ochoa reacted quickly to parry the ball away.

In the 38th minute, right back Sergiño Dest – who earned the start after serving a one-match suspension in the USMNT’s semifinal against Jamaica – nearly pulled off a memorable individual finish off a slaloming run cutting in to his left, but his attempt from distance went just high over the crossbar.

The U.S. broke through just seconds before halftime in spectacular fashion courtesy of Adams. After a Christian Pulisic corner kick attempt was cleared, the ball fell to Tim Weah out wide on the left. Weah played the ball to Weston McKennie, who then played to Adams in the center of the pitch. Finding a bit of time and space, Adams took a touch to his right, and from 35 yards, unleashed a rising blast that flew into the top left corner of the Mexico net.

The goal, spectacular by any measure, was the second of Adams’ career. His first also came against Mexico, that on Sept. 11, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Adams was making first start in 478 days, having last appeared for the USA against Netherlands in the Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.