USMNT Beat Mexico To Win Nations League

The United States Men’s National Team hoisted the Concacaf Nations League trophy for the third time following a 2-0 victory over Mexico at AT&T Stadium. Midfielders Tyler Adams and Gio Reyna provided the goals on either side of halftime, as the U.S. added another Dos A Cero scoreline to the history of the rivalry. With the victory, the U.S. remains the only team to win the tournament since its inception, also taking the title in 2021 and 2023.
USA 2 Mexico 0
First Half
The U.S. nearly opened the scoring inside the first six minutes through captain Christian Pulisic. From wide left, defender Antonee Robinson played a looping pass to Reyna, who headed the ball on. In one smooth motion, Pulisic settled the ball inside the six-yard box and tried to lift it over Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa’s with the outside of his right foot, but Ochoa reacted quickly to parry the ball away.
In the 38th minute, right back Sergiño Dest – who earned the start after serving a one-match suspension in the USMNT’s semifinal against Jamaica – nearly pulled off a memorable individual finish off a slaloming run cutting in to his left, but his attempt from distance went just high over the crossbar.
The U.S. broke through just seconds before halftime in spectacular fashion courtesy of Adams. After a Christian Pulisic corner kick attempt was cleared, the ball fell to Tim Weah out wide on the left. Weah played the ball to Weston McKennie, who then played to Adams in the center of the pitch. Finding a bit of time and space, Adams took a touch to his right, and from 35 yards, unleashed a rising blast that flew into the top left corner of the Mexico net.
The goal, spectacular by any measure, was the second of Adams’ career. His first also came against Mexico, that on Sept. 11, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Adams was making first start in 478 days, having last appeared for the USA against Netherlands in the Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Second Half
The U.S. doubled the lead in the 63rd minute on a classy finish from Reyna. From a restart near the left touchline, Reyna played Pulisic through toward the endline. Pulisic hurdled his defender as he entered the penalty box, deftly lifting the ball over his sliding defender, but his cross was deflected and then headed out of the six-yard box. The ball fell to Reyna, who reacted with a quick right-footed shot that bounced past Ochoa’s and inside the near post to complete the “Dos a Cero” scoreline.
The USA avoided any late drama after a penalty kick called on Robinson was correctly waved off by referee Drew Fischer after a VAR review. Fischer instead gave Mexico forward Santiago Gimenez a yellow card for simulation.
Line Ups
USA
1-Matt Turner; 2-Sergiño Dest, 3-Chris Richards, 13-Tim Ream, 5-Antonee Robinson; 7-Gio Reyna (6-Yunus Musah, 79), 4-Tyler Adams (15-Johnny Cardoso, 46), 8-Weston McKennie; 21-Tim Weah (17-Malik Tillman, 90+3), 14-Haji Wright (20-Folarin Balogun, 66), 10-Christian Pulisic (Capt.) (11-Brenden Aaronson, 90+3)
Substitutes not used: 18-Ethan Horvath, 22-Drake Callender, 9-Ricardo Pepi, 12-Miles Robinson, 16-Mark Mckenzie, 19-Joe Scally, 23-Kristoffer Lund
Head coach: Gregg Berhalter
MEXICO
13-Guillermo Ochoa; 19-Jorge Sánchez, 3-César Montes, 5-Johan Vásquez, 23-Jesus Gallardo (6-Gerardo Arteaga, 90+2); 18-Luis Chávez (7-Luis Romo, 80), 14-Erick Sanchez (17-Orbelín Pineda, 65), 4-Edson Álvarez; 15-Uriel Antuna (11-Santiago Gimenez, 65), 20-Henry Martín, 22-Hirving Lozano
Substitutes not used: 1-Luis Malagon, 12-Julio González, 2-Julián Araujo, 8-Carlos Rodríguez, 9-Julian Quiñones, 10-Roberto Alvarado, 16-Jesus Orozco, 21-Erick Aguirre
Head coach: Jaime Lozano