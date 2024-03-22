USMNT Advance To Nations League Final

The USMNT advanced to the 2024 Concacaf Nations League Final in dramatic fashion, riding a second-half stoppage own goal and a Haji Wright brace in extra time to earn a third-straight appearance in the tournament’s title game. The US will now meet Mexico in the final on Sunday.
USA 3 Jamaica 1
First Half
The U.S. found themselves at a disadvantage early when just after kickoff forward Bobby De Cordova-Reid was played into the U.S. 18-yard box coming off a throw in. De Cordova-Reid played a cross to the far corner of the six-yard box, where Greg Leigh finished with his head to give Jamaica the lead inside 60 seconds.
As Jamaica set up to defend and counterattack, the U.S. controlled an overwhelming majority of possession as the first half continued. Nine shots were attempted in the opening 45 minutes, but the team’s best chance to break through came just prior to first-half stoppage time.
In the 45th minute, Weston McKennie and Tim Weah combined to play Weah into the Jamaica 18-yard box to goalkeeper Andre Blake’s left. Weah sent a low ball to the penalty spot that an on-running Malik Tillman met with his left foot. Tillman opened his hips and put a promising shot toward the left side of the net, but it was cleared by a falling Di’Shon Bernard.
Second Half
In the second half, goalkeeper Matt Turner came up huge for the U.S. as they looked to equalize. In the 63rd minute, Renaldo Cephas beat Chris Richards to a cleared Jamaican ball inside the U.S. half. Cephas picked up the dribble and found himself one-on-one with Turner. Cephas hit with his right across Turner, but the U.S. ‘keeper got down quick to deny Cephas’ opportunity to double the Jamaica lead.
The U.S. at last found its breakthrough in dramatic fashion, with what appeared to be its very last opportunity of regulation time. After Haji Wright’s cleared cross earned the U.S. a corner, Pulisic delivered an in-swinging ball that found the head of Miles Robinson. Robinson skimmed a header towards the center of the six-yard box and his attempt was deflected by Jamaican forward Cory Burke and past Blake for the last gasp equalizer.
Extra-Time
Wright netted the go-ahead goal in the 97th minute during the first period of extra time. Gio Reyna picked up a loose ball just inside the Jamaica half, saw Wright darting through the center of the Jamaican defense, and weighted an inch-perfect, no-look pass to the Coventry City man into the 18-yard box. Wright ran onto the ball, took a touch to his left, and fired the U.S. into the lead. It was Wright’s first goal for the U.S. since scoring in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 against Netherlands.
Wright made it a brace in the 109th minute, again on an assist from Reyna. Reyna once again scooped up a loose ball, this time 30 yards from the Jamaica net, and took out a pair of defenders with a through-ball to Wright running in on the left. Wright’s first touch was long, but he collected, turned, and beat Blake to his left to give the U.S. a 3-1 advantage it would not relent. The goal doubled Wright’s international scoring haul, giving him four in his career to-date.
Next Game
The USMNT will now meet Mexico in the Nations League Final on Sunday, March 24 at 9:15 p.m. ET, with the Third Place Match taking place just prior. Both matches will be shown live on Paramount+ and Univision.
Line-Ups
USA
1-Matt Turner; 5-Antonee Robinson, 3-Chris Richards, 12-Miles Robinson, 19-Joe Scally (7-Gio Reyna, 46); 8-Weston McKennie, 6-Yunus Musah (4-Tyler Adams, 63) (15-Johnny Cardoso, 100), 17-Malik Tillman (11-Brenden Aaronson, 76); 10-Christian Pulisic (capt.), 20-Folarin Balogun (9-Ricardo Pepi, 63), 21-Tim Weah (14-Haji Wright, 63)
Substitutes not used: 18-Ethan Horvath, 22-Drake Callender, 13-Tim Ream, 16-Mark McKenzie, 23-Kristoffer Lund
Head coach: Gregg Berhalter
JAMAICA
1-Andre Blake (capt.); 2-Dexter Lembiska, 17-Damion Lowe, 3-Michael Hector, 6-Di’shon Bernard, 22-Gregory Leigh (7-Kaheim Dixon, 102); 10-Bobby Reid, 14-Kasey Palmer (16-Karoy Anderson, 74), 15-Joel Latibeaudiere, 19-Jamal Lowe (8-Daniel Johnson, 65); 20-Renaldo Cephas (9-Cory Burke, 74) (18- Romario Williams, 102)
Substitutes not used: 13-Shaquan Davis, 23-Jahmal Waite, 4-Tayvon Gray, 5-Richard King, 11-Shamar Nicholson, 12-Demarai Gray, 21-Bailey Cadamarteri
Head coach: Heimir Hallgrimsson