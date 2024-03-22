USMNT Advance To Nations League Final

In the second half, goalkeeper Matt Turner came up huge for the U.S. as they looked to equalize. In the 63rd minute, Renaldo Cephas beat Chris Richards to a cleared Jamaican ball inside the U.S. half. Cephas picked up the dribble and found himself one-on-one with Turner. Cephas hit with his right across Turner, but the U.S. ‘keeper got down quick to deny Cephas’ opportunity to double the Jamaica lead.

The U.S. at last found its breakthrough in dramatic fashion, with what appeared to be its very last opportunity of regulation time. After Haji Wright’s cleared cross earned the U.S. a corner, Pulisic delivered an in-swinging ball that found the head of Miles Robinson. Robinson skimmed a header towards the center of the six-yard box and his attempt was deflected by Jamaican forward Cory Burke and past Blake for the last gasp equalizer.

Extra-Time

Wright netted the go-ahead goal in the 97th minute during the first period of extra time. Gio Reyna picked up a loose ball just inside the Jamaica half, saw Wright darting through the center of the Jamaican defense, and weighted an inch-perfect, no-look pass to the Coventry City man into the 18-yard box. Wright ran onto the ball, took a touch to his left, and fired the U.S. into the lead. It was Wright’s first goal for the U.S. since scoring in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 against Netherlands.

Wright made it a brace in the 109th minute, again on an assist from Reyna. Reyna once again scooped up a loose ball, this time 30 yards from the Jamaica net, and took out a pair of defenders with a through-ball to Wright running in on the left. Wright’s first touch was long, but he collected, turned, and beat Blake to his left to give the U.S. a 3-1 advantage it would not relent. The goal doubled Wright’s international scoring haul, giving him four in his career to-date.