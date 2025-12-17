USA advance at World Cup 2022, Wales go home

In Group A, the Netherlands topped the group with the minimum of effort necessary in their final group game. Qatar were never going to be meaningful opposition to the Dutch. The impressive Gakpo set them on their way for the third time running with a 26th-minute goal. From there the game was little more than a training exercise. They opened the second half with a second goal through de Jong. He could probably have had a couple more as they eased to victory.

On the field of play, the World Cup has been something of a disaster for Qatar. They were beaten 2-0 in each game by sides that have barely had to break a sweat. Even in the desert heat. Utterly out of their depth, even a 48-team World Cup next time might not see them qualify. As a football team, beyond their enthusiasm, they brought next to nothing to their own party. That really is not good enough from World Cup hosts.

For the Dutch, it’s the United States in the next round. They will pose a more severe test than anything they’ve faced so far. There are different schools of thought on having such a straightforward group. Certainly, it won’t have been especially taxing physically, or mentally for that matter, but will that have dulled the edge for them? I would anticipate a very tight game between the two.