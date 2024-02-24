US Women Advance In Gold Cup

The USWNT continued its fine form at the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup with a 4-0 win against Argentina. Forward Jaedyn Shaw stole the show with two goals in the opening 17 minutes before forward Alex Morgan scored her second goal in as many games as the USA recorded an important win to take control of Group A and secure its spot in the knockout stages of the inaugural edition of this tournament.

The USA will finish group play against Mexico at Dignity Health Sports Park on Monday, Feb. 26 (10:15 p.m. ET / 7:15 p.m. PT) in a battle for the top spot in the group and a favorable matchup in the quarterfinals just up the road at BMO Stadium.

Changes

U.S. interim head coach Twila Kilgore made 10 changes to the starting lineup that opened the tournament against the Dominican Republic with midfielder Korbin Albert – who played a fantastic first 45 minutes — the only player to retain her place in the starting XI.

The USA once again possessed the ball extremely well, moving a bunkered down Argentina defense around with quick passing and piled up a 20-3 short margin. The USA probably left some goals on the table, but was never really troubled by the Argentina attack over the 90 minutes.

In its first match against Argentina in official competition – the countries having met four previous times with the USA winning the quartet of contests in friendly matches – the USWNT picked up right where it left off against the Dominican Republic, creating dangerous chances in the box while Morgan nearly drew a penalty in the fifth minute.

Shaw Double

The relentless USA attack broke through in the 10th minute when midfielder Lindsey Horan, captaining the team for the 19th time, won a free kick on the left wing and then quickly played Shaw in on goal, catching the Argentina defense unaware. The 19-year-old attacker raced toward the net and neatly tucked her shot beneath Argentina goalkeeper Laurina Oliveros and inside the near post for the 1-0 advantage.

Seven minutes later, Shaw notched her second, putting the exclamation point on a flowing team move crafted by the vision and passing of Horan and midfielder Rose Lavelle, smashing a full volley into the net for a spectacular goal. Morgan joined the party 81 seconds after that, directing a looping header from a Casey Krueger cross over Oliveros to put the USA up 3-0.

Second Half

The USWNT took that lead through the halftime break and deep into the second half before Horan capped the night with a penalty kick goal in the 77th minute after Argentina’s Miriam Mayorga was whistled for a handball in the box – her second caution of the match, which left the South Americans with only 10 players for the final minutes of the match. The USA were unfortunate not to earn at least three more penalty kicks in the match with Argentinean defenders hauling down U.S. players on several free kicks, while Horan got chopped down on the turn inside the penalty area in the second half.