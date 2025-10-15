US Men’s National Team Beat Australia 2-1

The US Men’s National Team closed out the October window on a high note with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over 25th-ranked Australia in front of 18,218 at DICK’S Sporting Goods Park behind a brace from striker Haji Wright and two assists from midfielder Cristian Roldan.
US Men's National Team 2 Australia 1
The United States has now gone unbeaten in three straight matches against World Cup-qualified opponents after rallying to draw Ecuador 1-1 earlier in this window in Austin, Texas and a 2-0 win over Japan on Sept. 9 in Columbus, Ohio. With the win, the U.S. ended a 12-match unbeaten run for Australia dating back to March 21, 2024.
Christian Pulisic captained the side tonight as one of six changes to head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s starting lineup from Oct. 10 against Ecuador – Roldan and James Sands, who started as a central midfield duo for the first time, defenders Alex Freeman and Mark McKenzie, and Wright, who’s been on a tear with his club Coventry City.
Goalkeeper Matt Freese, center backs Chris Richards and Miles Robinson, forward Tim Weah and midfielder Weston McKenzie earned the start for the second straight match in the window.
First Half
The USMNT controlled the possession early. The center back trio of McKenzie, Richards and Robinson worked the ball from side to side, looking for openings that would allow the United States to break down Australia’s condensed middle block.
Australia absorbed pressure from the United States then capitalized on a single moment to open the scoring in the 19th minute. Following an Australian throw-in, forward Jordan Box handled a loose ball and brought it to his feet inside the box. The forward delivered a left-footed strike on a bounce to give the Socceroos the early 1-0 lead.
For the second straight match, the United States found itself trailing by a first-half goal. The Americans did not hang their heads, and the determined response resulted in the first shot of the night for the United States. Initiated by a quick turn on the ball from Wright, the ball traveled out wide to Weah. The winger drove a right-footed shot on target that required a diving save from Australian goalkeeper Matthew Ryan.
In the 31st minute, Diego Luna replaced Pulisic.
The tantalizing shot from Weah was a harbinger of what was to come for the United States, and in the 33rd minute, the Americans equalized. In the middle of the pitch, McKennie advanced the ball to Roldan. The veteran midfielder slipped a through ball to Wright making a run inside the box. The striker, bringing his terrific club form to tonight’s match, hammered home his sixth international goal with a first-time touch with the outside of his right foot.
Roldan, who had the assist on Wright’s equalizer, was making things happen all over the pitch, and the Seattle Sounders midfielder nearly got a goal of his own on two occasions in the first half. First, a golden opportunity in the 36th minute when Roldan curled a dangerous shot just inches wide of the frame. Later, after a series of stepover moves from Weah led to a U.S. corner kick, Roldan took another crack at goal that drifted high.
Second Half
Australia began the second half on the front foot, which led to back-to-back attempts from midfielders Connor Metcalfe and Aiden O’Neill. Then, the United States turned the table and found the go-ahead goal following a dead ball. After a foul was called on Australia near the sideline, Roldan quickly played a long, driven pass forward into the path of Wright. The striker cut the ball smoothly with his right foot to put the ball on his left, then curled a lovely finish to push the United States ahead and secure his brace on the night.
In a triple substitution in the 64th minute, Pochettino sent on striker Folarin Balogun, midfielder Brenden Aaronson, and midfielder Tanner Tessmann to replace Wright, Weah and Sands. Minutes later, Aidan Morris and Max Arfsten subbed on for Roldan and McKennie.
Up a goal, the United States tightened up the defense to shut down an Australia side chasing with some attack-minded reinforcements off the bench like Mo Toure and Nestory Irankunda. In the 88th minute, Freese made a huge stop after Irankunda drove down Australia’s attacking third and put a close-range shot on goal.
Still, the U.S. didn’t stop attacking, and in the 90th minute, the United States nearly found goal No. 3. Aaronson played a pass in tight quarters inside the box to Luna charging ahead. From close range, Luna took a shot, which Ryan blocked. Moments later, the two U.S. attackers synced up again to give Luna another look on a goal, but his low, driven shot swerved wide.
Line Ups
USA
24-Matt Freese; 12-Miles Robinson,3-Chris Richards, 22-Mark McKenzie; 16-Alex Freeman, 15-James Sands (4-Tanner Tessmann, 64), 6-Cristian Roldan (23-Aidan Morris, 76), 21-Tim Weah (11-Brenden Aaronson, 64); 8-Weston McKennie (18-Max Arfsten, 77), 19-Haji Wright (20-Folarin Balogun, 64), 10-Christian Pulisic (capt.) (7-Diego Luna, 31)
Substitutes not used: 1-Matt Turner, 25-Patrick Schulte, 26-Chris Brady, 2-Cameron Carter-Vickers, 9-Patrick Agyemang, 13-Tim Ream
Head coach: Mauricio Pochettino
AUSTRALIA
: 1-Mathew Ryan (capt.); 5-Jordan Bos, 21-Cameron Burgess, 22-Jason Geria (15-Mitch Duke, 89), 23- Alessandro Circati, 20-Jacob Italiano (3-Lewis Miller, 78); 6-Martin Boyle (9-Mohamed Touré, 61), 16-Max Balard (19-Patrick Yazbek, 60), 13-Aiden O’Neill, 8-Connor Metcalfe (10-Ajdin Hrustic, 60); 7-Nick D’Agostino (14-Nestory Irankunda, 60)
Substitutes not used: 2-Milos Degenek, 4-Kye Rowles, 12-Paul Izzo, 17-Cameron Devlin, 18-Joe Gauci, 25-Hayden Matthews
Head coach: Tony Popović
Next Game
Up next, the USA will face two South American opponents in November as the competition heats up ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil. The USA will first host Paraguay on Nov. 15 at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania. Three days later, the team plays Uruguay on Nov. 18 in Tampa, Florida.