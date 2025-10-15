US Men’s National Team Beat Australia 2-1

The USMNT controlled the possession early. The center back trio of McKenzie, Richards and Robinson worked the ball from side to side, looking for openings that would allow the United States to break down Australia’s condensed middle block.

Australia absorbed pressure from the United States then capitalized on a single moment to open the scoring in the 19th minute. Following an Australian throw-in, forward Jordan Box handled a loose ball and brought it to his feet inside the box. The forward delivered a left-footed strike on a bounce to give the Socceroos the early 1-0 lead.

For the second straight match, the United States found itself trailing by a first-half goal. The Americans did not hang their heads, and the determined response resulted in the first shot of the night for the United States. Initiated by a quick turn on the ball from Wright, the ball traveled out wide to Weah. The winger drove a right-footed shot on target that required a diving save from Australian goalkeeper Matthew Ryan.

In the 31st minute, Diego Luna replaced Pulisic.

The tantalizing shot from Weah was a harbinger of what was to come for the United States, and in the 33rd minute, the Americans equalized. In the middle of the pitch, McKennie advanced the ball to Roldan. The veteran midfielder slipped a through ball to Wright making a run inside the box. The striker, bringing his terrific club form to tonight’s match, hammered home his sixth international goal with a first-time touch with the outside of his right foot.

Roldan, who had the assist on Wright’s equalizer, was making things happen all over the pitch, and the Seattle Sounders midfielder nearly got a goal of his own on two occasions in the first half. First, a golden opportunity in the 36th minute when Roldan curled a dangerous shot just inches wide of the frame. Later, after a series of stepover moves from Weah led to a U.S. corner kick, Roldan took another crack at goal that drifted high.