Understanding Strive and Mobile Commons

Strive has various features designed to grow a customer base. It allows users to invite supporters to join by texting in a keyword or signing a form. Interactive chatbots collect information like first names and zip codes. Different fields allow personalization, making messages more conversational and less automated.

Users can create drip messages to engage members at exactly the right times, making the platform useful for various nonprofit and organizational causes. It also allows users to mobilize and drive action with the ability to invite lists to events, sign petitions, and donate to a cause. The application can segment asks by location, response rate, and even other past actions. It’s a great way for campaign managers or community organizers to build relationships with a community.

Mobile Commons

Mobile Commons, on the other hand, has advanced mobile messaging features. In fact, it allows for automatic legislative calling, poll locators, and more. Thanks to a high-volume message capacity, users can send personalized text messages to even the largest subscriber list. Mobile Commons has been partnering with leading nonprofits since 2007, adjusting its platform to meet the needs of campaigners and political organizations.

Every feature is designed to connect with supporters, inspire action, and drive donations. The toolkit includes text-to-donate functions, surveys, polls, and even automated one-on-one text chats. Mobile Commons users can unlock valuable insights and trends to adjust their strategy for better response rates and engagement.

Mobile Commons also allows audience targeting, making custom lists and groups based on interest, location, elected officials, and more. Users can create automated journeys to welcome newcomers or respond to subscribers’ replies. It’s a great way to nurture supporters via text communications. There’s a built-in mobile CRM, and the analytics reports can measure donations tied to individual messages.

Choosing the Right Platform for You

When choosing the right platform for your research team or organization, it’s best to try out the most important features to your success. Each assists with productivity through automation, personalization, and calls to action.

Overall, comparing each platform indicates that the ideal productivity tool for campaign messaging varies according to the user’s work style, device preferences, and specific demands. Ultimately, the decision rests on identifying which tool aligns best with one’s productivity ethos and operational needs.