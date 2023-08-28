UEFA Euro 2024: All You Need To Know

Tournament Dates: Friday 14th June 2024 – Sunday 14th July 2024

Official Slogan:

The official slogan of the tournament is “United by Football. Vereint im Herzen Europas.” The slogan was chosen to promote diversity and inclusion.

1. Host Country: The 17th edition of the European Championships is scheduled to be hosted in Germany featuring the biggest national teams in Europe.

2. Tournament Format:

The Tournament will have 24 national teams, split into 6 groups of four with the first and second-placed teams making the next round. The best third-placed finishers will also proceed to the last 16 of the tournament. Germany automatically qualified for the tournament as the host nation and will be in Group A, playing the opening game in Munich on 14th June.

3. Host Cities and Stadiums:

Germany has selected ten cities to host games for the venues for the tournament: Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich, Stuttgart.

Berlin: The capital city of Germany will host the Final of the Euro 2024 at the Olympiastadion July 14th 2024.

Munich: One of the best cities in Europe, Munich will feature in the tournament with the amazing stadium of Bayern Munich the Allianz Arena hosting eight Games.

Dortmund: Known for its passionate fan base of Borussia Dortmund, the Industrial City will also feature as a host city.

4. Tickets:

The first stage of purchasing tickets will be via a lottery system on

UEFA have confirmed that the ticket application phase opens on German Unity Day (October 3). The general public will be able to apply for tickets for certain matches.

Ticket Lottery: The first stage of purchasing tickets will be via a lottery system on UEFA.com. Fans will register their interest and be selected at random to purchase tickets. UEFA have confirmed that the ticket application phase opens on German Unity Day (October 3). The general public will be able to apply for tickets for certain matches.

Ticket Sales Phases: After the lottery phase, UEFA will have several phases of ticket sales over the next year until the tournament commences. These will include first-come first-serve purchases as well as ticket exchange.



For fans that are unable to buy seats in the above sale stages, there is the opportunity to search and purchase Euro 2024 tickets including for the Final in Berlin.

Prices: No official ticket prices for Euro 2024 have been confirmed as yet.

5. When Is The Draw?

The draw for the fixtures will be completed in Hamburg on 2nd December 2023 in the German city of Hamburg. Teams will be seeded depending on rankings and the qualifiers. This is a highly anticipated event, watched by millions of fans across Europe and beyond.

6. Keep Updated

To get the up-to-date information about Euro 2024, including host cities, stadiums, ticket sales, and event details, keep an eye on official UEFA communication channels. For more detailed information about the host cities including stadiums and tourist attractions, UEFA have created a dedicated section here.