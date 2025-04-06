U.S. Women’s National Team Beat Brazil

Backed by some excellent U.S. defending and a debut shutout for goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce, Heaps effectively clinched the match with a goal in the 66th from the penalty spot. Midfielder Lily Yohannes, who came on in the 61st minute, drew the foul in the penalty box just minutes after substituting for Ally Sentnor.

The Americans were aggressive on the attack from the very start. In the first half, they tested Brazilian goalkeeper Lorena with five shots on goal and seven attempts. The Americans finished with 12 shots on goal.

The two Olympic finalists brought a competitive energy and bite to the match which saw six yellow cards shown, four to Brazil and two to the Americans.

SoFi First

The match was played in front of 32,303 fans at SoFi Stadium and marked the first-ever women’s professional sporting event at the world-class stadium, which featured a grass system that was being tested for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It was the second largest crowd in the Los Angeles area for the U.S. Women’s National Team, not counting the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final at the Rose Bowl.

The 28-year-old Tullis-Joyce had a sparkling debut, becoming the 10th goalkeeper in U.S. history to earn a shutout. She becomes the 16th player to earn a first cap under head coach Emma Hayes. Defender Avery Patterson came on at the end of the match and became the 17th. Tullis-Joyce is the 274th player to earn a cap for the USWNT, now in its 40th year of existence, and Patterson became the 275th.