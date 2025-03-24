U.S. Men’s National Team Beaten By Canada

Pochettino replaced Scally with LA native Marlon Fossey after halftime. Canada began the second period on the front foot and after a couple close calls and two penalty appeals, coach Jesse Marsch was ejected by referee Katia Itzel García in the 54th minute. Canada’s pressure continued and David, the subject of the second appeal, lifted the Canadians into the lead in the 59th. He turned on a feed from Ahmed and curled an exquisite, 14-yard shot past Turner and inside the left post. David is Canada’s all-time leading goal scorer with 32.

Now trailing, Pochettino sent on Gio Reyna, Yunus Musah and Tanner Tessman and withdrew Pulisic, Adams and McKennie in the 69th. It was Reyna’s first USMNT appearance since last summer’s Copa América. Striker Brian White then replaced Agyemang nine minutes later. The USA’s best chance at an equalizer came in the 85th, when McKenzie knocked a header toward the left post. Canada goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair then got just enough of an opportunistic attempt by the enterprising Luna. White chested down a corner kick shortly thereafter but couldn’t get his foot to the ball, and Arfsten bent a shot just wide of the right post during stoppage time.

Canada outshot the USA, 8-5, and put four shots on frame to the hosts’ two. Although the Americans won the possession battle, 59.6% to 40.4%, Canada spent more time in its attacking third.

This was the eighth bronze-medal match in USMNT history. Previously, it successfully secured third place at the 1992 and 1999 FIFA Confederations Cup, as well as the 1996 and 2003 Concacaf Gold Cup. It lost out on bronze at the 1995 and 2016 Copa América, and the 2015 Gold Cup.