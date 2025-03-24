U.S. Men’s National Team Beaten By Canada

USMNT 1 Canada 2
The U.S. Men’s National Team bounced back from a first-half deficit, but Canada struck again after intermission to send the Americans to a 2-1 defeat in Sunday’s Concacaf Nations League third-place game in Los Angeles.
Striker Patrick Agyemang pulled the USA level eight minutes after Canada’s opener, but Lille marksman Jonathan David scored the winner on a 59th-minute curler. Defeat at SoFi Stadium consigned the hosts to fourth place in the 2024-25 Nations League (CNL) and while Canada claimed the bronze medal, the Americans left empty handed after winning each of the competition’s first three editions (2021, ’23 and ’24).
U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino made five changes to the lineup that started the 1-0 CNL semifinal loss to Panama three days earlier. Cameron Carter-Vickers and Mark McKenzie comprised the new center back pairing in front of mainstay Matt Turner, while Columbus Crew defender Max Arfsten was inserted on the left (holdover Joe Scally shifted right).
The midfield was anchored by Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie, who became the third active USMNT player to earn 60 caps. Diego Luna was introduced on the left, pushing Tim Weah right, and Christian Pulisic captained the side from the No. 10 position. Up top, Charlotte FC’s Agyemang got the nod after entering in relief against Panama.
First Half
Arfsten, 23, and Luna, 21, made their competitive debut while Agyemang, 24, started in tournament play for the first time. The US was looking to play the ball into Agyemang early, and the 6-foot-4 target man was involved in a key play in the opening moments, as his inadvertent sixth-minute collision with Canada captain Alphonso Davies resulted in the wobbly Bayern Munich star’s exit in the 12th.
Neither team managed a shot on target in the opening 26 minutes, but Canada grabbed the lead in the 27th. A cross from Canada’s Ali Ahmed was met by David and McKenzie, and the ball fell to Tani Oluwaseyi, who was standing alone at the edge of the six-yard box. Turner had no chance on the shot to his left as Oluwaseyi, who plays for Minnesota United, notched his first international goal.
The USMNT’s youngsters responded quickly. A 35th-minute run by Weah, who’d moved to the left flank toward the heart of the Canadian defense concluded with a slick through ball to Luna. The Real Salt Lake playmaker demonstrated impressive technique and composure as he stopped, drew a defender toward him then slipped a short pass to Agyemang, who had slowed his run near the penalty spot. Agyemang’s first-time, right-footed finish was his third goal in just four senior international matches.
Second Half
Pochettino replaced Scally with LA native Marlon Fossey after halftime. Canada began the second period on the front foot and after a couple close calls and two penalty appeals, coach Jesse Marsch was ejected by referee Katia Itzel García in the 54th minute. Canada’s pressure continued and David, the subject of the second appeal, lifted the Canadians into the lead in the 59th. He turned on a feed from Ahmed and curled an exquisite, 14-yard shot past Turner and inside the left post. David is Canada’s all-time leading goal scorer with 32.
Now trailing, Pochettino sent on Gio Reyna, Yunus Musah and Tanner Tessman and withdrew Pulisic, Adams and McKennie in the 69th. It was Reyna’s first USMNT appearance since last summer’s Copa América. Striker Brian White then replaced Agyemang nine minutes later. The USA’s best chance at an equalizer came in the 85th, when McKenzie knocked a header toward the left post. Canada goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair then got just enough of an opportunistic attempt by the enterprising Luna. White chested down a corner kick shortly thereafter but couldn’t get his foot to the ball, and Arfsten bent a shot just wide of the right post during stoppage time.
Canada outshot the USA, 8-5, and put four shots on frame to the hosts’ two. Although the Americans won the possession battle, 59.6% to 40.4%, Canada spent more time in its attacking third.
This was the eighth bronze-medal match in USMNT history. Previously, it successfully secured third place at the 1992 and 1999 FIFA Confederations Cup, as well as the 1996 and 2003 Concacaf Gold Cup. It lost out on bronze at the 1995 and 2016 Copa América, and the 2015 Gold Cup.
Line Ups
USA
1-Matt Turner; 2-Cameron Carter-Vickers, 20-Mark McKenzie, 8-Weston McKennie (6-Yunus Musah, 69),19-Joe Scally (17-Marlon Fossey, 45); 16-Patrick Agyemang (23-Brian White, 77), 5-Max Arfsten, 14-Diego Luna, 10-Christian Pulisic (Capt.) (11-Tanner Tessmann, 69), 21-Tim Weah; 4-Tyler Adams (7-Gio Reyna, 69)
Substitutes not used: 18-Patrick Schulte, 3-Chris Richards 9-Josh Sargent,12-Jack McGlynn, 13-Tim Ream
Head coach: Mauricio Pochettino
CANADA
1-Dayne St. Clair; 2-Alistair Johnston, 15-Moïse Bombito, 19-Alphonso Davies (Capt.) (23-Niko Sigur, 12); 6-Mathieu Choinière (7- Stephen Eustaquio, 87), 8-Ismaël Koné, 20- Ali Ahmed (21- Jonathan Osorio, 87), 10- Jonathan David, 17-Tajon Buchanan (14-Jacob Shaffelburg, 66); 12- Tani Oluwaseyi (9-Cyle Larin, 66)
Substitutes not used: 16- Maxime Crépeau, 18- Tom McGill; 3- Zorhan Bassong, 4- Jamie Knight-Lebel, 5- Joel Waterman; 22- Promise David, 11- Daniel Jebbison
Head coach: Jesse Marsch
Next Game
The USMNT will reconvene in June as it prepares for this summer’s Gold Cup, the final official competition before next year’s World Cup. The USA will play friendlies against Turkey on June 7 in East Hartford, Conn. and then against Switzerland on June 10 in Nashville. The 18th Gold Cup then kicks off on June 14.