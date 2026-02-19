Brentford and Sunderland keep sights set on Europe

Brentford

Brentford’s season has been shaped by control and timely statements, none bigger than their 4–1 win over Bournemouth. That result showed how effective they can be when space opens up, with their movement and decision-making overwhelming a side competing in the same part of the table. It’s a reminder that Brentford don’t need dominance to hurt teams, only clarity and confidence. They face Bournemouth again in early March, and that fixture could quickly become pivotal in their European push.

At home, Brentford remain difficult to contain. Upcoming matches against Arsenal and Brighton offer chances to measure themselves against different styles. Arsenal will test their defensive discipline, while Brighton are likely to push them into a tactical battle. Away from home, a trip to Burnley feels like one they must manage well, especially against a side fighting for its own survival.

The concern is what lies further down the line. Tougher fixtures against Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool are still to come, and those could decide everything. That makes the points available now feel especially important.

Sunderland

Sunderland’s 36 points have been earned through hard work and clear organisation, but they’ve also delivered results that underline their potential. 3–0 wins over West Ham and Burnley stand out as the highlights. In both, they were aggressive, direct and confident, showing that when momentum’s on their side, they can dominate rather than simply contain. Those performances have kept them level with Brentford and firmly in the conversation.

Looking ahead, Sunderland’s fixture list appears more forgiving on paper. Upcoming matches against mid-table sides such as Bournemouth and Leeds give them opportunities to build rhythm and collect points without facing the league’s strongest teams. These will test their ability to turn control into goals, something that’s held them back at times. If Sunderland can maintain their defensive discipline while finding sharper finishes, this run could keep them in touching distance of Europe. Not bad for a team who were only promoted this season.

Where the race may be decided

The difference may come down to timing. Brentford have harder fixtures waiting later in the season, which makes their next run crucial. Sunderland’s challenge will be to make the most of the matches they’re expected to compete in, rather than simply survive.

With Liverpool on 39 points, the target’s clear and the margin’s small. Brentford and Sunderland are within striking distance, and recent standout results show they belong in this conversation. As the season tightens, the team that handles pressure and seizes chances at the right moment is likely to stay in the European race until the end.