TOP football players who are keen on gambling

TOP 5 football players who fancy gambling

After analyzing a large number of interviews and materials from trusted sources, we have compiled the rating of TOP 5 football players who appear to be regular visitors of land-based and online casinos.

1. Wayne Rooney

English striker Wayne Rooney has repeatedly admitted his love of betting and gambling. Once, the press reported that the ex-Manchester United and England player lost more than 500 thousand pounds in a casino in a few hours. Even though the football player refrained from commenting, the story had a wide resonance.

2. Paul Merson

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson, famous for winning 21 caps for England and scoring three goals, openly spoke about his gambling problems. He even admitted being on the verge of bankruptcy once. Today, Merson actively shares his experience and warns others against a similar path.

3. Mario Balotelli

This Italian striker is famous for his eccentric character. Once, Balotelli won more than 25 thousand euros in a casino, which he immediately gave away to the homeless. Serie A club Genoa star is a typical example of a football player who considers gambling a form of entertainment, although some criticize him for his frivolous attitude towards money. Since December 2024, the striker has never taken the field in official Genoa matches.

4. Radja Nainggolan

The Belgian midfielder is also not ashamed about his passion for casinos. He has been seen repeatedly in land-based casinos in Monaco and Italy. In one of the interviews, Nainggolan said that he does not see anything wrong with gambling, if you know the measure. The 36-year-old midfielder still plays at a professional level and is currently the former player of the Belgian national team Lokeren-Temse.

5. Neymar

Brazilian superstar Neymar does not hide his relish for poker. He has repeatedly participated in professional tournaments and is the official ambassador of several major gaming platforms. On social networks, Neymar often publishes photos from gaming evenings. While recovering from injuries and having time off training, he immerses himself in the world of card battles. Last winter, the 33-year-old forward returned to Santos, for which he has already scored three goals.

Gambling is a part of the lives of many public figures, and while for some it is just a hobby, for others it is a serious problem. Even though football players have the right to lead the private life of their choice, publicity imposes responsibility, and therefore excessive passion for gambling can have consequences in regard to finances and their reputation.