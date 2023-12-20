Top American Players in the Premier League

While turning out for the likes of Chicago Fire FC and FC Dallas has its merits and appeals to professional football players everywhere, there’s no denying that England’s Premier League is seen as the pinnacle for most footballers. A competition that is followed by fans around the world, England’s top flight has it all.
The Premier League is the game’s ultimate domestic competition
Of course, playing in the World Cup probably supersedes a professional career in the Premier League for many, but the home of football is still regarded as the game's ultimate domestic competition. The fans are extremely tribal, in particular, with the passion on show in evidence throughout an average season. Supporters also vent their frustrations on YouTube, engage in debates online, and some of the hilarious chanting on the terraces provides plenty of comical value for the average spectator.
Even the United States' impact on the Premier League is clear, with a number of talented professionals plying their trade in England. In fact, American soccer stars and their presence in the Premier League has increased gradually year on year, particularly as the sport continues to grow in America.
Even the United States’ impact on the Premier League is clear, with a number of talented professionals plying their trade in England. In fact, American soccer stars and their presence in the Premier League has increased gradually year on year, particularly as the sport continues to grow in America.
Clint Dempsey is the highest-scoring American in the league
A fans-favourite at Craven Cottage, before Clint Dempsey became a respected pundit, the former New England Revolution star turned it on for Fulham during his five years at the club. Dempsey is actually the highest-scoring American in Premier League history, registering 57 goals for both Fulham and Tottenham.
It was during his time with the Cottagers that the dangerous attacker won plenty of admirers, though, eventually leading to North London giants, Spurs, splashing $9.6 million on his signature in 2012.
John Harkes was the first American to play in England’s top tier
A name many modern-day fans might not be aware of, but former Sheffield Wednesday, West Ham, and Nottingham Forest midfielder, John Harkes, goes down in the history books as the first-ever American to play in England’s premier competition.
The outgoing head coach and sporting director of Greenville Triumph SC certainly paved the way for other players from this side of the pond to be snapped up by some of the game’s most historic clubs, with his impressive performances changing the narrative around American footballers in the process.
Brad Friedel was widely regarded as a model professional
In terms of being one of the game’s most consummate professionals, Brad Friedel fits the bill. Spending 18 years in the Premier League, the formidable shot-stopper was a reliable presence during his time in the country.
Between 1997 and 2015, Friedel turned out for the likes of Liverpool, Blackburn, Aston Villa, and Spurs, and he was always a popular figure during his playing days in the biggest league around.
Friedel also still holds several records to this day. He has the record for the most consecutive appearances in the competition after playing in eight consecutive seasons, while his 132 clean sheets leave him in the top 10 alongside many other legendary goalkeepers.
