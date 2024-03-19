Top 5 young soccer players in 2024

Warren Zaïre-Emery – PSG

Position: CM

Key Stats – 2 goals, 2 assists, 91% pass completion

His stats might not jump off the page quite like some of the other names on this list, that is until you realize Warren Zaïre-Emery only just turned 18 at the beginning of March. The French prodigy has already cemented himself as an essential cog in PSG’s midfield, showcasing a well-rounded game and on-field intelligence far beyond his years.

Just this season, he’s become the youngest French player ever to score in the Champions League, while chipping in two assists against AC Milan in the same competition. Don’t be surprised if, in five years’ time, Zaïre-Emery is one of soccer’s global superstars and leading the line of another golden generation of French talent.

Florian Wirtz – Bayer Leverkusen

Position: CAM

Key Stats – 7 goals, 10 assists, 7.58 progressive passes per 90

After a serious knee injury in 2021-22, many wondered if Florian Wirtz would come back and display the same scintillating potential he did during his breakout campaign at Leverkusen.

Well, he’s done that and then some. The high-horsepower attacking engine in the middle of Bayer 04s unprecedented record-setting unbeaten run, the 20-year-old Wirtz has a near-unrivalled combination of passing vision, dribbling ability, and finishing composure for his age, making him already one of the world’s best attacking midfielders.

Jamal Musiala – Bayern Munich

Position: LW, CAM

Key Stats – 10 goals, 5 assists, 4.43 successful take-ons

Another incredible talent residing in the German Bundesliga, Jamal Musiala is looking like one of Bayern Munich’s best academy graduates in recent memory, even if the team around him is underperforming mammoth expectations this season.

Capable of playing either through the middle as a traditional #10 or out on the wing thanks to his underrated speed, Musiala can truly do a little bit of everything as an attacker, which has made him a favorite choice of Bayern manager Thomas Tuechel.

Gavi – Barcelona

Position: DM, CM

Key Stats (2022-23) – 2 goals, 4 assists, 38 key passes

While a devastating ACL injury during EURO 2024 qualifying has kept him out for most of the 2023-24 season, it would be a disservice to not put Gavi near the very top of this lift. More of a deep-lying midfielder, Gavi is never going to be the type of player to contribute goals or assists, but rather take on the arguably more important job of setting the tempo and initiating counterattacks with smart dribbles and pinpoint passes in FC Barcelona.

The comparisons to former Andres Iniesta and Xavi are warranted, and Gavi is on the path to stardom just like them.

Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid

Positions: CM, LM, AM, FW, Basically Anywhere

Key Stats: 16 goals, 3 assists, 0.63 Expected Goals + Assists per 90

Who else would it be at the top of this list but Jude Bellingham? The global sensation has hit the ground running at Real Madrid, providing an immediate spark all over the pitch as perhaps the best player in the world today at just 19 years old.

While Madrid currently has him playing farther up the pitch because of his fine goalscoring form, Bellingham is still an excellent playmaker and tackler with simply world-class stamina. Overall, the young Englishman has a serious chance of becoming his country’s greatest-ever player, and a true global icon of the sport.