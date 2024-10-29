Top 5 MOBA Games to Play Today

This genre can trace its origins back to one single game—or should I say mod. Defense of the Ancients was a user mod for Blizzard’s Warcraft III. But the mode gained so much popularity that studios began to develop their own versions. Spawning DOTA as the first standalone MOBA. Since then other heavyweight titles have been released, making the genre one of the most enjoyed in gaming—across multiple platforms.

What Makes MOBAs Great?

While MOBAs are often slated for being a rather obtuse and abstract genre, their hook is clear. Meaning that the reason behind the enjoyability of this style of gaming is no secret.

This enjoyment stems from a few places. Primarily, MOBAs’ place as online games make them immediately compelling due to their direct competition and teamwork. But beyond that, they are laudable for their accessibility while also containing incredible depth. Not only that, but their consistent development and strong communities ensure that these games exist far beyond the boundaries of a round—bleeding out into popular culture.

How to Choose Your MOBA

MOBAs come in plenty of shapes and sizes. Here are a few key considerations to make when choosing which MOBA might be right for you:

Choose your platform: There are MOBAs on PC, console and mobile—all of which can be excellent. Choosing the platform you prefer to play on can help you select the available MOBAs.

Choose your complexity: Games like League of Legends or DOTA can be incredibly complex and competitive, while games like Boom Beach are considered more casual.

Remember your region: Sadly, some MOBAs are only played in certain parts of the world. And given lag and ping, it’s important to ensure that you have good connectivity otherwise you’re not going to have much fun!

5 MOBAs Worth Playing This Year

League of Legends

The reigning champion, League of Legends has long been the MOBA of choice by casual and competitive gamers across the globe. Bolstered by its now huge roster of characters, vibrant community and bustling esports scene, League continues to be one of the best MOBAs to play. And that is in no little part thanks to Riot Games’ huge commitment to keeping the game alive.

Dota 2

Alongside League, Dota 2 is one of the most popular MOBAs out there and has been for over a decade. This game, developed by Valve shares plenty of DNA with League, but has it’s own personality and style. Sometimes considered a little more hardcore and complex than League.

Brawl Stars

One of the best MOBAs on mobile, Brawl Stars is Supercell’s MOBA. The studio bring all of their exceptional design knowledge from Clash of Clans into this new setting to create a uniquely playful MOBA which is no less deep or compelling than the competition. If you’re hopping in for the first time, buy brawl stars boosting to get you ahead of the competition.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

With over 1 billion downloads, Mobile Legends is another of the best MOBAs on mobile. Offering a large roster of heroes and a very active esports scene, especially in Southeast Asia.

Pokémon Unite

For lovers of Pokémon, this family-friendly MOBA may be the one. Offering a roster of familiar characters paired with simplified mechanics and streamlined 10-minute matches, this is a MOBA which is more accessible, but no less satisfying.





