Top 5 MLS Players That Could Form the USA Team For 2026 World Cup

The US Men’s National Team (USMNT) is gradually approaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and Major League Soccer (MLS) has become a necessary source of talent development.

Several American players who could majorly influence the team’s World Cup quest are rising through the MLS ranks. Back in the days, MLS wasn’t rated but you can’t watch MLS games today and not see one or two players who are quite good and who you think should be playing in the big leagues such as the Premier league, La Liga and co.

There is increasing anticipation for the USA’s performance on home ground as the team gets ready to compete internationally as co-hosts of the 2026 World Cup alongside Mexico and Canada.