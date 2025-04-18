Top 10 Best Bookmakers for Cricket Betting

Key Criteria for Choosing a Bookmaker

To choose a reliable bookmaker, it is important to consider several factors that are particularly relevant for punters. Here are the main ones:

Make sure the platform has a licence from a reputable regulator so that your data and money are safe.

The best platforms offer high odds and a variety of markets – from betting on a team’s victory to predictions on the best batsman in the IPL.

Look for platforms with generous offers such as welcome bonuses or cashback to help boost your start-up capital.

These criteria will help you choose a site that meets your expectations, be it established or up-and-coming new cricket betting sites.

Review of Top Cricket Betting Platforms

We have compiled a list of top 10 cricket betting sites based on their popularity among Indian players, generosity of bonuses and variety of cricket betting markets. Here are the best platforms to help you bet on your favourite matches:

Dafabet : One of the market leaders, founded in 2004. Dafabet offers a 160% bonus on your first deposit up to ₹16,000 as well as a 5% weekly cashback up to ₹9,000. The platform supports UPI, Paytm and cryptocurrencies, which is convenient for players from Mumbai or Delhi. A wide range of markets on IPL and international tournaments makes it ideal for cricket fans.

4Rabet : A popular choice thanks to its 700% bonus up to ₹20,000. 4Rabet offers over 2,000 daily events including IPL matches and Test games. The site supports Google Pay, UPI and cryptocurrencies with a minimum deposit of ₹300. A user-friendly interface and a VIP programme with fast withdrawals are its strengths.

1xBet : Known for high odds and a bonus of up to ₹65,000 for new users. 1xBet offers over 500 betting markets for every match, including IPL and T20. Promotions like the T20 Prize Rush add to the excitement, while UPI and Paytm support makes transactions convenient for Indians.

Megapari : A site with a wide coverage of events – up to 500 matches in peak seasons. It offers 100% bonus on first deposit and cashback up to 30%. Supports UPI, Neteller and cryptocurrencies. However, technical glitches may occur during peak times.

10CRIC : A favourite with Indian players thanks to a 200% bonus up to ₹15,000 and an additional ₹1000 in free bets. 10CRIC offers a variety of markets including betting on the method of retirement and number of boundaries. The site supports UPI, PhonePe and Skrill, as well as live betting with updates on every ball.

Parimatch : A site with great live betting and a 150% bonus up to ₹50,000 plus ₹400 in free bets. Parimatch offers 9/10 on cricket betting markets including IPL and international leagues. Supports UPI and Paytm, but customer support is sometimes slow to respond.

Stake : A modern site with a 200% bonus up to ₹120,000. Stake stands out for its support for cryptocurrencies and fast withdrawals. The site offers competitive odds on IPL and Test matches, as well as social features that allow you to share bets with friends.

Bettilt : Features a user-friendly mobile app and a 100% first deposit bonus. Also Bettilt offers high odds on popular events such as the IPL and supports UPI, Paytm and Google Pay. The site is ideal for beginners due to the simplicity of the interface.

Betwinner : A site with a 100% bonus and competitive odds. Betwinner offers dynamic live betting and over 8/10 on a variety of cricket markets. It supports UPI and cryptocurrencies and has a handy betting builder for beginners.

Rajabets : Rounding out our top with a bonus that is considered one of the biggest in India. Rajabets offers competitive odds similar to 22Bet and a wide selection of cricket markets. It supports UPI and NetBanking, but live streaming is limited on mobile devices.

What to Avoid When Choosing a Bookmaker

To avoid problems, it’s important to know what to look out for. Avoid platforms without a licence – they may delay payouts or not pay out winnings at all. Beware of sites with bad reviews about complicated bonus wagering conditions: some sites attract with generous offers, but hide high wager requirements. Also, don’t choose bookmakers that don’t support payment methods popular in India, such as UPI or PhonePe – this can complicate deposits and withdrawals. Always check the reputation of the site.

How to Start Betting?

Getting started betting on cricket is easier than it seems. Choose a reliable site from our list, register and verify – this is a standard procedure to ensure security. Then fund your account using a convenient method, such as UPI or cryptocurrencies, which are popular in India. After that, explore the available matches – from IPL to Test games – and place your bet. Many sites offer tutorials and tips so that beginners can quickly get the hang of it and start winning.

Conclusion

Choosing a reliable bookmaker for cricket betting is key to a successful and safe game for Indian fans. Focus on licensed platforms with high odds, generous bonuses and convenient payment methods. Our list will help you find the perfect platform to enjoy betting on your favourite matches – whether it’s at the stadium in Mumbai or in front of your smartphone screen!