Tierna Davidson signs for Gotham FC

“Gotham FC is at the forefront of what lies ahead for this league,” said Davidson. “The exciting and fluid style of play that the coaching staff has implemented paired with the strong team culture throughout the organization creates an incredibly exciting environment to join. I cannot wait to get started!”



Davidson joins the club after playing for the Chicago Red Stars for the past five seasons. Selected by Chicago as the first overall pick in the 2019 NWSL College Draft, Davidson has started 62 of her 64 appearances for the Red Stars, recording 5,420 minutes. Additionally, she has led Chicago to a total of six NWSL Playoff berths, including two NWSL Championship appearances.



“Tierna is a very smart and versatile center back that has had incredible experience in the league and at the international level,” said Head Coach Juan Carlos Amorós. “Tierna is a great addition to the club, and we are very excited to work with her.”



The Menlo Park, California, native has also appeared in 51 matches for the USWNT, where she has recorded one goal and seven assists. Davidson was named U.S. Young Soccer Female Player of the Year in 2018, the same year she made her first appearance with the USWNT. In addition, Davidson was a part of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Championship run, where she was the youngest player on the roster. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, she also helped the USWNT win the bronze medal.



“Tierna is a tremendous player and leader, who will further bolster our backline for this upcoming season,” said Gotham FC General Manager and Head of Soccer Operations Yael Averbuch West. “We are beyond excited to have Tierna join us as we look to build upon last season’s success.”



Last season with the Red Stars, Davidson played and started in all 18 matches, recording 1,613 minutes. She also registered a 66.7% tackle success rate and 65.9% duel success rate.



Prior to her professional career, Davidson attended Stanford University, where she was named College Cup Most Outstanding Defensive Player as well as an All-American in 2017.

