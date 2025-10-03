Thelwell & Son To The Rescue At Rangers

We know that was Thelwell’s modus operandi here, and he seems to be reverting to the mean in Glasgow.

It’s early, but seven matches into the 2025-26 season, ’Gers sit 8th in the Premiership table, behind Kilmarnock on goal differential, believe it or not.

During his time in Harrison, N.J., Thelwell was called incompetent—and essentially a corporate stooge—by a number of Red Bull (née MetroStars) loyalists. He might beg to differ, but the proof was in the pudding on the pitch: Under his watch, the team were often a difficult watch and never really a contender for the MLS Cup.

It seems unlikely history can repeat itself in Glasgow, but the early results make you wonder, at least.

Family Affair For Thelwell

Now, Thelwell appears to be adding nepotism to his list of footballing sins, with reports indicating he plans to hire on his son Robbie as Rangers’ new head of recruitment.

The lad is not lacking in experience. Thelwell the younger has been head of technical scouting and loan management at English Championship side Norwich City since 2024, where some (not us) might argue he helped fleece Celtic on Adam Idah to the tune of £9 million. Idah was sold to Swansea for £7 million just a year after permanently signing for the Hoops.

However, there is recent evidence to suggest that father-son acts don’t always succeed in Scottish football, at least within Glasgow’s big two.

Although, based on results this week, some in the Celtic support may be pining for a return to the days of the family affair.