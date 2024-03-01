The U.S. Women Look to Capture Gold

Lindsey Horan remains a key figure for the U.S. despite recent controversial comments. The 28-year-old midfielder captained the Americans during their disappointing World Cup run and will aim to make amends this month. Though born in Colorado, Horan spent part of her youth career with the North Carolina Courage. She and her teammates hope to claim the country’s first trophy of 2024.

21-year-old Trinity Rodman has emerged as a dangerous scoring threat lately, netting three goals across the team’s last six matches. The NWSL MVP and daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman was raised primarily in Raleigh. Her continued ascent could take the U.S. attack to new heights.

Young Olivia Moultrie is another Tar Heel state native to monitor. Born in Durham, the 18-year-old prodigy recently signed with German club Bayern Munich but first eyes an Olympic roster spot. Her technical ability in midfield has already drawn rave reviews despite limited national team experience.

While the Americans enter as betting favorites, Canada and Brazil in particular pose stiff challenges.

In defense, team veteran Becky Sauerbrunn hopes to cement her place for what may be her last major tournament at age 38. Though born in Missouri, Sauerbrunn played collegiately up the road at the University of Virginia. She and 24-year-old breakout star Naomi Girma could form a formidable center-back pairing.

22-year-old goalkeeper Bella Bixby may also see action, having risen the depth chart lately. Born an hour away in Virginia Beach, Bixby won an NCAA Championship with Clemson in 2021 and joined the professional ranks a year later. She and Bixby would give the U.S. squad a distinctive North Carolina flavor.

First-year head coach Emma Hayes will take charge of the Americans beginning in March. In the interim, longtime assistant Twila Kilgore navigates a landscape of rising young talents and established veterans. With Olympics spots up for grabs, players from across the country but especially North Carolina have much to prove over the coming weeks.

The CONCACAF W Gold Cup runs from February 27th through March 8th primarily around Los Angeles. If the U.S. meets expectations, they will add more hardware to an already glittering trophy case. With young North Carolina-grown stars like Rodman and Moultrie taking center stage, the future remains bright for U.S. women’s soccer regardless.