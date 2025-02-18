Which Have Been the Most Popular World Cups?

Qatar 2022

Qatar 2022 is the most watched World Cup in history. The final alone attracted over 5 billion viewers, with more than 26 million in the US. What made this tournament so popular was the great soccer skills on display, the dramatic matches, and the clutch moments that got people off their seats. Saudi Arabia’s win over Argentina in their opening match drew the world’s attention. Japan also came first in a “group of death” with Spain and Germany, while Morocco eliminated Spain and Portugal to reach the semifinal. This event was full of drama and action, with 172 goals scored. In the final, Argentina faced France in a thrilling encounter that ended 3-3 after extra time. But Argentina later won 4-2 in a penalty shootout, with Lionel Messi lifting his first World Cup title and ending the “GOAT” debate forever.

South Africa 2010

South Africa 2010 was the first World Cup held on the African continent. It was a thrilling tournament with many upsets, memorable matches, and incredible performances. There were many talking points, such as Frank Lampard’s “ghost goal” against Germany, which was denied despite the ball crossing the line. Another controversial incident was Luis Suarez’s last-minute handball in Uruguay’s quarterfinal match against Ghana. Although he was sent off and Ghana was awarded a penalty, they missed it and Uruguay went on to win the penalty shootout. Spain was one of the most dominant teams in the competition with their possession-based style of play (known as tiki-taka). More than 900 million people watched the final, in which Spain won 1-0 against the Netherlands.

Brazil 2014

Brazil 2014 is also one of the most exciting World Cups in recent years. It was the second time the South American country would host the competition they had made their own. There were no boring games in this tournament. On only the second day, the Netherlands beat the defending champions, Spain, 5-1, with Robin van Persie scoring a stunning flying header. The competition was fierce, with underdog teams like Iran, Costa Rica, and Algeria shocking their more formidable opponents. Many young players also announced themselves on the world stage. A good example was James Rodriguez, who scored a beautiful volley that was voted the goal of the tournament. However, the most memorable moment happened in the semi-final when Germany thrashed Brazil 7-1 in front of their home fans. Germany then beat Argentina 1-0 in the final, thanks to a late goal from Mario Götze.

Germany 2006

Another World Cup people can’t stop talking about is Germany 2006. It was a great tournament full of drama, action, and brilliant moments. The host nation, Germany, scored many goals, while Italy was tight in defense, conceding only twice throughout the competition. European teams dominated this World Cup, with France, Germany, Italy, and Portugal reaching the semifinal. The most controversial incident occurred during the final when Zinedine Zidane head-butted Italy’s defender Marco Materazzi after an argument. The French talisman received a straight red card, and Italy went on to win 5-3 in a thrilling penalty shootout.

France 1998

France 1998 was the first FIFA World Cup with 32 participants, which increased its popularity. The tournament also produced exciting soccer, spectacular goals, and great moments that still linger in the memory of many fans. It featured some of the best players in the world at the time, including Zinedine Zidane, Alan Shearer, Ronaldo De Nazario, and Dennis Bergkamp. France and Brazil were the two top teams in this competition, and both met in the final. However, Brazil’s main man, Ronaldo had a seizure the day before the final match, which made him unable to perform at his best. France went on to beat Brazil 3-0, with Zidane scoring two goals with his head.

Mexico 1986

Diego Maradona made the 1986 World Cup in Mexico so popular. The Argentine magician was on fire in that tournament, scoring five goals and making five assists. He also produced one of the most controversial moments in soccer history, scoring with his hand in a quarterfinal match against England. A few minutes after his “Hand of God” goal, Maradona scored a stunning solo strike, which has been voted the goal of the century. He received the ball near the halfway line and dribbled past five English players before finding the back of the net. In the final, Argentina beat West Germany 3-2 to lift the title for the second time.

Conclusion

The World Cup is a prestigious competition that attracts millions of fans and even people who don't normally watch soccer.

No matter how you dice it, the World Cup is a worldwide phenomenon that brings people from all walks of life together. The next one will take place in 2026 and will be hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States. With 48 teams competing and matches held across three countries, this tournament is set to be extra special.