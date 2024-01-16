The History of Soccer in the USA

The origins of soccer in the USA can be traced back to the 19th century, primarily introduced by European immigrants from England, Scotland, and Germany. These newcomers brought a passion for the sport, laying the foundation for soccer in their new homeland. The first recorded soccer match in the country took place in 1869 between Rutgers University and Princeton University, though it bore a closer resemblance to rugby than modern soccer. A significant game following modern rules was played in 1875 under the London Football Association’s guidelines.

As the sport began to gain traction, soccer clubs sprouted in cities such as Philadelphia, New York, and Chicago. Most teams consisted of European immigrants, using soccer as a means to stay connected to their cultural identities while assimilating into their new surroundings. The sport’s increasing popularity culminated in the establishment of the American Football Association (AFA) in 1884. The AFA aimed to standardize soccer’s rules in the USA, following guidelines set by the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

The late 19th and early 20th centuries witnessed the formation of several soccer leagues and clubs, including the National Association Football League (NAFBL), founded in 1895. Soccer during this era was primarily an urban sport, gaining popularity among blue-collar workers and often played during weekends and holidays. These early beginnings of soccer, primarily concentrated in urban and immigrant communities, set the stage for the sport’s growth in the USA, paving the way to the 20th century and beyond.

The Evolution of Professional Soccer (1920s-1960s)

The 1920s marked a significant turning point for soccer in the US, characterized by the emergence of professional soccer leagues. A milestone was the formation of the American Soccer League (ASL) in 1921, the first professional soccer league that sought to elevate the sport’s status and provide a competitive platform. The ASL, composed of teams from the Northeastern US, attracted talent from Europe and South America, significantly raising the quality of soccer played in the country.

However, the late 1920s saw the ‘Soccer Wars,’ a dispute between the ASL and the United States Football Association (USFA) over the scheduling of the National Challenge Cup. The conflict resulted in a split in American soccer, jeopardizing the United States’ participation in international soccer competitions.

The economic strain of the Great Depression in the early 1930s led to the ASL’s decline and disbandment by 1933. Subsequently, soccer in the United States transitioned to a more regional and semi-professional model, leading to numerous regional leagues. Despite the fragmentation, soccer managed to maintain its presence, although it struggled to compete with American football, basketball, and baseball.

The post-World War II period brought a resurgence in soccer, thanks to the influx of European immigrants and the U.S. Men’s National Team’s surprise victory over England in the 1950 FIFA World Cup. Nonetheless, soccer remained largely semi-professional throughout the 1950s and 1960s, facing stiff competition from other dominant American sports.

The Epoch of the North American Soccer League (1968-1984)

In 1968, a significant chapter in American soccer history unfolded with the founding of the North American Soccer League (NASL). The NASL was conceived through unifying two existing leagues: the United Soccer Association (USA) and the National Professional Soccer League (NPSL). This new entity aimed to foster a competitive professional soccer environment luring American sports enthusiasts. Despite initial hardships, such as financial strain and low fan turnout, the NASL persevered, seeing gradual growth throughout the 1970s.

The league’s trajectory shifted dramatically when international soccer superstars like Pelé, Franz Beckenbauer, and George Best graced the NASL with their presence. Their signing brought unprecedented attention to the league and catapulted the quality of play. Notably, Pelé’s signing with the New York Cosmos in 1975 became a turning point for American soccer, attracting media coverage worldwide and bringing in large audiences to Cosmos games. This team quickly ascended as the league’s flagship team, securing five league titles in their tenure.

The late 1970s saw the NASL surging in popularity due to the influx of international stars and the increased quality of the game. Attendance figures soared, and the league began to leave its mark on the American sports scene. At its zenith in 1978, the NASL boasted 24 teams and an average attendance surpassing 14,000 fans per game.

However, this rapid expansion and overspending on player salaries led to the league’s downfall. Financial troubles plagued the NASL, and several teams folded due to insurmountable losses. The NASL was in decline by the early 1980s, with dwindling attendance and deteriorating quality of gameplay. The NASL ceased operations in 1984, leaving behind a vacuum in the American soccer scene. But despite its eventual demise, the league played a pivotal role in popularizing soccer in the US, laying the groundwork for the creation of Major League Soccer in the 1990s.

Major League Soccer (1996-Present)

In the mid-1990s, a turning point emerged for soccer in the US with the advent of Major League Soccer (MLS). The establishment of MLS was a condition for the US to host the 1994 FIFA World Cup, and the league officially kicked off its inaugural season in 1996. With 10 teams in its first year, it sought to learn from the mistakes of the NASL era, focusing on fiscal responsibility, homegrown talent, and a sustainable growth model.

The league has since expanded significantly, encompassing 29 teams and extending its reach across the US and Canada. This expansion has not only introduced professional soccer to new markets but has also fostered the sport’s growth in regions previously untouched.

The development of soccer-specific stadiums has played a vital role in the league’s success. These arenas have improved the game-day experience for fans, created a more authentic soccer atmosphere, and provided teams with increased revenue streams.

As the league matured, it started attracting high-profile international players, bolstering the overall quality of gameplay and raising the profile of the league globally. The introduction of the Designated Player Rule in 2007 was instrumental in this process, allowing teams to sign up to three players outside the league’s salary cap.

The success of the U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Teams also played a significant role in promoting soccer. The U.S. Women’s National Team’s multiple FIFA Women’s World Cup titles and Olympic gold medals have helped to inspire a new generation of soccer players.

Today, the MLS stands as a testament to the endurance of soccer in the country. The league’s continued growth and dedication to enhancing the sport not only underscore soccer’s rising popularity in the country but also spotlight the potential of American soccer on the global stage.

The Bottom Line

Soccer’s journey in the US has been one of resilience, adaptability, and growth. From its early beginnings to the NASL era and the establishment of MLS, the sport has weathered numerous challenges to become an integral part of the American sports landscape. The progress of soccer in the country is not just representative of its growing popularity but is also indicative of the sport’s ability to unite diverse cultures, promote social values, and inspire future generations of athletes.

Going forward, the continued investment in youth development, infrastructure, and the overall quality of play will be critical for soccer’s sustained growth and success in the US. Despite the obstacles of the past and the challenges ahead, soccer’s future in the US appears bright, with the promise of continued growth and an ever-increasing impact on American culture.

With the emergence of new platforms like the FanDuel Sportsbook, fans can now engage with and support their favorite MLS teams in exciting new ways, further solidifying soccer's position as a major player in the American sports landscape. So whether you're a longtime fan or just starting to discover the beauty of "the beautiful game," there has never been a more exciting time to be a part of soccer in America.